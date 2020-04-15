Now that structural shapes of seasons past have cooled, the appetite for smooth, broken-in silhouettes has truly never been stronger. So, it's no surprise that the new spring fashion trends from Net-A-Porter are all about ease. A wash of indulgent neutrals and plush textures have taken over their site, boasting all the weighted-blanket energy that people keep coming back to in 2020.

With a focus on form and function, you'll find masterfully crafted styles that are sure to last for years ahead. Take, for example, Loewe's supple leather clutch, whose suede lining and quality craftsmanship make for a purse that's as strong as it is subtle. The Row's wool shorts tick the same box, as do Bottega Veneta's sleek leather mules. What's shared between items in the roundup ahead is that all styles are made to move — even down to the jewelry. With body-wrapping KATKIM gems and AREA hair crystals in tow, Net proves that spring styles can glitter without sacrificing comfort.

With all that's going on right now, there's nothing wrong with relishing the safe feeling of a cozy knit, or clutching a pillow-shaped bag — in fact, it's actually Net-A-Porter-approved. So, continue ahead and get the cozy-chic looks for yourself.

1. Ribbed Knits COURTESY OF NET-A-PORTER Shapeless wares have never before been so chic. When Katie Holmes' viral bandeau look gave rise to the slouchy aesthetic just last fall, the ribbed trend received the full go-ahead soon after — and there's tons of options to make getting the look super simple. Carlotta ribbed stretch-knit midi dress $1,806 CASASOLA SEE ON NET-A-PORTER Cote Anglaise ribbed cotton tank $275 JOSEPH SEE ON NET-A-PORTER

2. Long Shorts COURTESY OF NET-A-PORTER This silhouette has tons of different material iterations, with denim and leather models alike included in the lot. The pleated drawstring version masters the "ugly" trend all too well. Or, grab The Row's pressed look to employ the wool texture that's everywhere this season. Marco wool shorts $950 THE ROW SEE ON NET-A-PORTER Striped pleated organic cotton-blend twill shorts $145 NINETY PERCENT SEE ON NET-A-PORTER

3. Leather Mules COURTESY OF NET-A-PORTER Upon being imbued in trenchcoats and trousers, smooth leathers are also taking the form of the season's favorite footwear. While Bottega's quilted mule is a fan favorite, their smooth leather slip-on is twice as versatile. To marry the look with the clunky footwear trend, try Gucci's horsebit-detailed platform mule. Houdan horsebit-detailed leather platform mules $790 Gucci SEE ON NET-A-PORTER Leather mules $690 Bottega Veneta SEE ON NET-A-PORTER

4. Pouch Clutches COURTESY OF NET-A-PORTER We can thank Bottega for architecting a pouch that feels like hugging a pillow — and for inviting an avalanche of subsequent bags to follow suit. Loewe's buzzy flamenco clutch features a drawstring fixture with spring-shaped knots, showcasing the versatility of the smooth leather to the highest degree. The Pouch small gathered leather clutch $1,390 BOTTEGA VENETA SEE ON NET-A-PORTER Flamenco leather clutch $2,250 LOEWE SEE ON NET-A-PORTER

5. Printed Turtlenecks COURTESY OF NET-A-PORTER The turtleneck is a winter wardrobe staple, making its foray into spring season so welcomed. Of these include Staud's mesh, toile-print rollneck, whose breathability makes it wearable into summer. Or, try Jil Sander's silky iteration, which boasts a longer hemline for abundant styling options. Printed stretch-mesh turtleneck top $145 STAUD SEE ON NET-A-PORTER Draped printed silk-jersey top $990 Jil Sander SEE ON NET-A-PORTER