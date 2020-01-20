Your nose and fingertips may still be suffering the sub-zero temps, but the fashion world's collective mind is already set on spring. There are few who would dare to break out shorts or sandals this time of year, but they're already filing into the new arrivals sections of all of your favorite shopping destinations. This means it's time to start planning out which Spring 2020 fashion trends to buy before everyone else gets around to it.

It's one thing to read up on the most prevalent runway styles, but it's another to navigate what's actually worth spending your hard-earned money on. For that, it's best to turn to the experts. The items available to shop from your go-to retailers like Net-A-Porter, Browns, and FWRD are hand-picked by a set of shopping pros who are tasked with sussing out the trends that customers actually want to wear. Below, these same experts give insight into the looks they're most excited to dive into for spring. Odds are, if they're on board, you're bound to see these trends trickle down in the months ahead.

So, cue up the Beach Boys on Spotify, grab yourself an iced coffee, and get busy shopping the expert-approved warm-weather trends that will get you in the mood for bare legs and exposed toes.

The Spring 2020 Trend: Corset & Boudoir Dressing

Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

For Elyse Walker, Founder of California-cool online retailer FWRD and Elyse Walker boutiques, corsets and boudoir dressing top her must-try trend list. "Women should be celebrating their bodies in springs best lingerie looks," she says, adding that Gucci, Balmain, David Koma, and Oscar de la Renta all pioneered the look this season. "Some iterations were more literal than others but I'm excited for another #hotgirlsummer." To style she suggests, "I'd pair a sheer corset with a great jean and then a boxy blazer on top to complete the look.

The Spring 2020 Trend: '80s Power Dressing

JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

"I’m so excited about '80s power dressing, I love a strong tailored suit, says Ida Petersson, Browns' Buying Director of womens and menswear. "What’s especially cool are the tailored Bermuda shorts with the matching jackets ... I’m a massive fan of coordinating items and if executed in a pale color like lemon, even better." Petersson's favorite takes on the power dressing trend this season came courtesy of Chloé and JW Anderson. "I’ve already invested in a few tailored jackets and baggy pants, she adds. "They’re just so easy to wear." And as things warm up, she suggests swapping shorts for trousers.

The Spring 2020 Trend: Arts & Crafts

Dior Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Chloe King, Fashion Office and Digital Fashion Lead at Bergdorf Goodman, has her eye on all of the artistic details highlighted in the spring collections. "I loved that designers played around with all sorts of craft this season ... raffia, crochet, macramé," she says. "Our culture continues to glorify technology ... what can be achieved in a quick, sleek and anonymous way. However, there seems to be a pendulum swing back toward slowing down and celebrating the artisanal touch. A trend resonates with me most when it seems to pick up on cultural context, and right now I would say what’s more chic than human connectivity?"

She adds that she saw the trend most prominently at Dior, the painterly florals at Marni, Loewe's lace, and Simone Rocha's romantic bows and pearls were all personal favorites. As for how to wear it, "I think there is something inherently summertime about this trend," she says. "A crochet Altuzarra tank would look great with oversized men’s khakis. A Gabriela Hearst linen dress with woven geode detail is perfect for wedding season. And personally, I can’t wait to get my hands on one of those Dior raffia jumpers ... perfect with a white tee and piles of Prada shell necklaces."

The Spring 2020 Trend: All Things '90s

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

"The '90s trend is probably one of the most refreshing movements we have seen come off the runway for some time," says Libby Page, the Senior Fashion Market Editor at Net-A-Porter. "It stemmed from a single item, the '90s Shoulder Bag, but now you can easily integrate this trend into your everyday wardrobe ... the mom jean, the oversized blazer, the spaghetti strap top and the thong sandal."

To pull off the look, Page is shopping contemporary brands that have helped pioneer the trends return. "Wandler was one of my seasonal highlights with its new Elza Sandal, named after the designer." She suggests styling the thong sandals with high-waisted jeans, or a slip dress, and to finish, "an oversized blazer from BITE Studios."

The Spring 2020 Trend: The Modern Explorer

Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

"I always loved anything utility and there are so many ways you can interpret it, says Tiffany Hsu the Fashion Buying Director at Mytheresa. With khakis, military prints ... it can be very minimalistic too, which is another big trend I very much like." Hsu highlights runways like Isabel Marant, Versace, and Bottega Veneta as sources of inspiration as she considers styling. Her suggested look: "A pair of high-waisted khaki shorts or pants mixed with an oversized cotton shirt or a good parka. And don’t forget the military trekking boot."

The Spring 2020 Trend: Tailored Shorts

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sasha Skoda, the Womenswear Director at The Real Real focuses on sleek, structured shorts as a must-try in 2020. "It’s an easy way to transition any fall or winter blazer investments into the new season," she says. "I also love updating the suiting trend with leather separates, fresh colors or both. Colored leather is a favorite of mine this season." She highlights Bottega Veneta's leather shorts and oversized blazer combination as a major source of inspiration for the season. "It’s such a great play between masculine and feminine, and the perfect base to add on colorful leather accessories like woven leather sandals and handbags."

The Spring 2020 Trend: Neon

Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Victor Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

One of the boldest trends for the season was the return of neon acid colours to the runway," says Cassie Smart, Head of Womenswear at MATCHESFASHION. "It was a real injection of vibrancy and fun, especially in contrast to the monochrome uniform which also a prevailing trend of the season." Smart adds that the trend is most powerful when styled as a full look head-to-toe. "I loved the dresses we saw. Valentino’s yellow, Emilia Wickstead’s orange and Richard Quinn’s fuschia were standouts for me." To make the bold trend work for everyday, Smart's suggestion is styling it with classic pieces. "Molly Goddard did this well on the runway, but I think I’ll be looking to Paco Rabanne’s rainbow roll necks as my pick of the trend."