Even the biggest fashion lover will admit that comfort takes a top priority in style. No doubt, some occasions will require you to maintain a certain dress code. But in the moments when you can justify more comfortable attire, it’s easy to reach for your go-to pair of leggings or sweatpants. Between these two extremes, you might find yourself at a loss for a middle ground. Luckily, there are a handful of cozy knit sets for spring that feel just as comfortable as they do chic.

Of all the reasons to love an effortlessly polished knit set, the first is inarguably comfort. When you don’t want to pull off a structured suit at the office or a rigid pair of jeans on the weekend, knit sets will prove to be your go-to option. And now that they’ve become a full-blown trend for the season — and especially during this transitional period — there’s no reason not to add a set or two into your wardrobe.

By now, you already know that knit trousers and skirts can feel way more elevated than they seem. Combine that with a coordinated knit top, and not only will you have an outfit worthy of wearing around the clock, but you’ll also quickly begin to wonder where they’ve been all along.

Scroll down to shop for your next cozy knit set and get ready to dress in complete comfort and style.