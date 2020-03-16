The Zoe Report
The Line by K

8 Cozy Knit Sets For Spring That You Should Have In Your Arsenal

By Dale Arden Chong
Even the biggest fashion lover will admit that comfort takes a top priority in style. No doubt, some occasions will require you to maintain a certain dress code. But in the moments when you can justify more comfortable attire, it’s easy to reach for your go-to pair of leggings or sweatpants. Between these two extremes, you might find yourself at a loss for a middle ground. Luckily, there are a handful of cozy knit sets for spring that feel just as comfortable as they do chic.

Of all the reasons to love an effortlessly polished knit set, the first is inarguably comfort. When you don’t want to pull off a structured suit at the office or a rigid pair of jeans on the weekend, knit sets will prove to be your go-to option. And now that they’ve become a full-blown trend for the season — and especially during this transitional period — there’s no reason not to add a set or two into your wardrobe.

By now, you already know that knit trousers and skirts can feel way more elevated than they seem. Combine that with a coordinated knit top, and not only will you have an outfit worthy of wearing around the clock, but you’ll also quickly begin to wonder where they’ve been all along.

Scroll down to shop for your next cozy knit set and get ready to dress in complete comfort and style.

Midi-Skirt Set

Arlo Ribbed Bamboo Shirt
$200
St. Agni

When you aren't wearing the matching skirt, style this with wide-leg trousers.

Lia Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt
$190
St. Agni

A sleek ribbed-knit pencil skirt will always feel polished, no matter what.

Flared-Pant Set

Daisy Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
$160
The Line by K

Wear this chic cardigan with relaxed jeans on your days off.

Daisy Ribbed-Knit Flared Pants
$180
The Line by K

If you want to elevate this set, accessorize with cool, square-toe flats.

Jogger Set

Lori Oversized Turtleneck
$160
Leset

A neutral, color-blocked style will feel like a more modern take on the trend.

Lori Cb Jogger Pants
$148
Leset

Wear these with a simple T-shirt for your next lounge session at home.

Ribbed Cardigan Set

Buttoned-Detailed Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
$460
Christopher Esber

A cardigan so unique, you won't be able to stop wearing it.

Pleated Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt
$785
Christopher Esber

Paired with the matching cardigan or with a simple tank top, Christopher Esber's skirt will undoubtedly warrant compliments.

Trouser Set

Ribbed Knit Sweater
$59.99
MANGO

Between the neutral hue and the oversized fit, this will easily be one of the most popular pieces in your closet.

Ribbed Knit Trousers
$59.99
MANGO

Simply put, these will convince you to forgo classic trousers altogether.

Trendy Set

Cora Sleeveless Ribbed Turtleneck
$130
RIB by Simon Miller

A sleeveless turtleneck is an essential piece during the transitional season. And in a timeless black, it'll go with everything in your closet.

Flared Leg Ribbed Pants
$210
RIB by Simon Miller

Wear these comfortable pants with strappy heels or two-tone boots.

Polo-Shirt Set

Mélange Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt
$405
JOSEPH

You can wear this with the matching skirt, or with white trousers and a faux leather jacket on top.

Sally Mélange Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt
$595
JOSEPH

Thanks to the vibrant marigold color, this skirt will prove to be a versatile option in your wardrobe well into summer.

Fitted-Skirt Set

Mida Ribbed Stretch-Modal Turtleneck Sweater
$325
Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman's turtleneck sweater has a unique, subtle construction to it and will pair seamlessly with the matching pencil skirt or with black leggings or trousers.

Susan Ribbed Stretch-Modal Midi Skirt
$325
Mara Hoffman

When the weather begins to warm up, you can wear this skirt with chic block-heel sandals.