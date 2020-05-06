Splurging on a wide range of items may not be feasible right now, but the joy of bag trends is that not only do they come in a range of price points, but the cost-per-wear makes them far easier to justify. The best of the Summer 2020 bag trends are functional, sure, but also happen to come with a hefty dose of flair — which, if you've been hanging out in sweatpants for the past month and a half, might be just what your sartorial senses need.

There are exaggerated silhouettes, perfect for statement-making minimalists who shy away from bold color and print. Or there are tactile and sculptural styles for those who are already growing tired of baguette shapes but still appreciate their svelte nod to the '90s. There are even new spins on classics like saddle bags and clutches that feel so freshly covetable, even those who swore off them last time will be convinced to take a second look. And unlike years past, you'll be pleased to know that many of these trends are also cropping up in Pre-Fall collections too, meaning your purchase will have even longer legs. (Unlike the more seasonally specific woven styles). As your days, weeks and months start to blur together, shouldn't seasonal trends, too? Either way, there's no time like the present to treat yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer 2020 Bag Trends: Vintage Bourgeois

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While many would argue this '70s trend has been reinvigorated by Hedi Slimane's tutelage at Celine, it's never really been out of style. The benefit now is that there is such an array of interpretations, all of which can be sourced everywhere from luxury fashion houses to vintage sites and maybe even via your own treasure trove of family heirlooms. Featuring top handles, gold clasps and a variety of leathers and logo-print canvases, these fresh spins on the vintage purse inject a whisper of classicism and retro glamour into everything. (Look no further than Gucci for proof they'll still be going strong come Pre Fall.) Lean into it by pairing yours with a headscarf and oversized glasses, or keep things sleek with jeans and a tee.

Summer 2020 Bag Trends: High-And-Tight Hobo

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Courtesy of Coperni SS20

Petite, shoulder strap styles have become a mainstay over the past year, in part because they're whimsical but also because they are unfussy to wear. These snug hobo styles fall under the same umbrella, but their throw-on-and-go ease is now also mixed with more sculptural interest. Take the beloved Coperni silhouette, which deftly combines a '60s mod armhole cutout with sleek, modern fabrications. Or the drool-worthy Bottega Veneta hobo which almost looks as if it balloons from your armpit, but, you know, in a good way. Scoop one up in a look-at-me hue or texture, or play it cool with a more sedate iteration.

Summer 2020 Bag Trends: Oversized Slings

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As with many trends, you can really take this one as far as you want, but the underlying commonality is the sling design. The extra roomy sac can be worn on one shoulder or slung crossbody, and comes in an array of fabrications from leathers to canvas. Sies Marjan's embossed leather versions boast gleaming circle hardware, while the Hermes iteration is a little more summer-ready in nylon. Think of it like a hammock for your stuff.

Summer 2020 Bag Trends: Day Pouch

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Banish from your mind the notion that a clutch is only for evening because frankly, it's holding you back. At least that's the message from a wide range of designers this summer. Givenchy showed puffed up styles in yellow and a graphic black and white print, while Tory Burch offered a range of voluminous, vibrant coin-purse clasped versions. Isabel Marant proved they'll be staying around into Pre-Fall. And since they're intended to be chunky and spacious enough to fit your everyday essentials, why not go all in and embrace the bright colors and prints on offer to brighten the day of everyone you see? After all, you can always use a little pick me up.