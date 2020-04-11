It's not a bag — "it's a Baguette," said Carrie Bradshaw, clutching her sequin-spangled shoulder bag in season 3 of Sex And The City. This moment solidified a series-long love affair between Carrie Bradshaw and Fendi's Baguette Bag, whose shoulder-hugging, Ff-buckled impetus has been carefully documented ever since. The piece served as the finishing touch on hundreds of Bradshaw's looks on the show, practically inviting an avalanche of shoulder bags to follow through the aughts. Time and time again, Sarah Jessica Parker's character proved that the allure of the shoulder pouch could truly withstand anything — heartbreaks, career turmoil, even a mugging — making it the staple accessory that every modern woman lusted after.

Just last year, Fendi gave the companionship a second life, casting SJP — and the same electric purple pouch from 20 years prior — as the stars of the Baguette Bag's relaunch campaign. Of course, fashion fans the world over rejoiced, and readopted the piece with great haste. Since then, there's been a serious uptick of shoulder bag silhouettes this season — with models from Staud, JW Pei, and The Row occupying much of the middle-market real estate. So, getting the bag for yourself has never been easier — and Bradshaw has tons of looks worth sourcing inspiration from when styling it.

Ahead, browse the 7 times Bradshaw toted the shoulder bag — and shop the countless styles on offer, Fendi and otherwise, to get the look.

