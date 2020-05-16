The 30 Best Foundations Of All Time, In Case You Still Haven't Found Your Perfect Match

You may say you don't believe in soulmates now, but that's only because you haven't found the right foundation yet. Someday, when the stars align, you'll stumble upon the perfect formula — one that magically eradicates your pores and makes you glow like never before — and you'll know it was an act of destiny after all. You don't think so? These 30 best foundations of all time are guaranteed to change your mind.

Some are deliciously dewy; others pleasantly mattifying. Some act as a shield against environmental hazards; others turn their energy inward, pumping skin with healthy vitamins. Some are thick and opaque; others light as a feather. It's difficult to dip even a toe in with so many options, but don't let the bottomless foundation market scare you. There are a handful of standouts that everyone seems to know and love.

From iconic drugstore mainstays — the Maybellines, CoverGirls, and Revlons of the world — to the luxury formulas repeatedly endorsed by celebrities and their makeup artists, these are the 30 best foundations of all time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $35 Fenty Beauty see on sephora This Fenty Beauty highlight has been on the Sephora scene for only a fraction of the time some longtime favorites have been and already, it has earned more than 600,000 loves. Everybody wants what Rihanna is having: a shine-free, medium-to-full-coverage foundation that comes in a whopping 50 shades so no skin tone is left out.

bareMinerals ORIGINAL Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ORIGINAL Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $32 bareminerals see on ulta beauty As far as powder foundations go — and liquid foundations, too, for that matter — this is the holy grail. In true bareMinerals form, it aims to make skin feel as healthy as the makeup makes it look with its cocktail of nasty-free mineral ingredients. It's the top-selling foundation on Amazon.

Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Foundation Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Foundation $39 too faced see on ulta beauty That glow you wish you could cop from beauty vloggers like James Charles and Jaclyn Hill is thanks to Too Faced's YouTube-famous Born This Way Foundation, an oil-free, medium-to-full-coverage formula featuring coconut water and hyaluronic acid (hence the glow).

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 $39 Tarte see on ulta beauty Oily skin is no match for this full-coverage liquid foundation. It goes on thick, as the name suggests, but thins as it blends so you don't have to worry about looking cakey. It's advertised as matte but is slightly dewy and won't leave you looking like a grease factory by the end of the day.

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $29.50 Clinique see on ulta beauty Foundation is skincare and makeup in equal measure. You want something that nourishes skin rather than merely covering it up. Clinique's fan-favorite Even Better foundation — formulated with antioxidants that help improve the look of dark spots, unevenness, and acne marks — does both.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear SPF 15 Foundation Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear SPF 15 Foundation $47 Lancôme see on ulta beauty This SPF-spiked longwear liquid was made for never-ending summer days. Perlite and silica help to absorb oils, so you can go without a retouch for 24 hours — no caking or creasing.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation Luminous Silk Foundation $64 Armani Beauty see on sephora Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation (recently joined by a corresponding concealer) is a splurge, but when you see how hydrated and luminous it makes your skin look, you'll likely agree that it's worth its price tag. It's a consistent red-carpet favorite and one of the only makeup products Kylie Jenner uses that isn't her own.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation $43 Estée Lauder see on sephora There isn't a skin tone skipped in Estée Lauder's extensive palette, ranging 55 shades between Alabaster and Espresso. The vast collection caters to cool, neutral, and warm undertones and is designed for 24-hour wear.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation $43 Make up for ever see on sephora If we're talking iconic formulas, it would be impossible not to mention Make Up For Ever's Ultra HD variety. Featuring a smoothing and blurring blend of hyaluronic spheres, silica powders, and sericite, this skin-refining recipe makes selfie lights seem obsolete.

KVD Vegan Beauty Lock-It Foundation Lock-It Foundation $37 KVD Vegan Beauty see on sephora A little goes a long way with this very-full-coverage foundation. Many of the more than 7,000 reviewers who have given it a five-star rating on Sephora have touted its mattifying finish and all-day wearability.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation $31 MAC Cosmetics see on macy's MAC Cosmetics' ingenious Studio Fix formula combines foundation and powder because honestly who has time for both? You can apply it with a powder brush for a light dusting or with a sponge for more coverage.

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation $49 NARS see on macy's You hear no shortage of foundation recommendations for oil-prone skin, but what about those who are chronically dry? NARS' Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is unique in that it provides high coverage while also being feather-light.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation $39 Urban Decay see on macy's A recent addition to Urban Decay's Stay Naked collection, this waterproof foundation not only comes in 50 shades, but within that range there are nine shade intensities, seven undertones, and three mastertones, so you're sure to find a finish that matches your skin.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation $45 Shiseido see on macy's Shiseido got super scientific when it developed this creamy powder foundation. Designed with Japanese Responsive Sensory Technology, it's self-refreshing, able to resist facial movements and adapt to your skin's ever-changing conditions.

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation $15 NYX Professional MAkeup see on macy's At $15 a pop, this matte, 24-hour foundation offers professional quality at a median price point. Heat, humidity, sweat, and rain are no match for it.

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $50 Chanel see on nordstrom This luxe formula goes on like butter and it's ultra-hydrating thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid. It's virtually weightless without compromising on pigment and your face will thank you for the SPF, too.

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation SPF 15 Skin Foundation SPF 15 $50 Bobbi Brown see on nordstrom With this water-based foundation on, your skin will look, well, just like your skin but a low more glowy. The lightweight formula sinks into skin, pumping it with hydration while providing light-to-medium coverage.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation $48 Nordstrom see on nordstrom It's tough to find a full-coverage foundation that isn't so thick that it just sits there on top of skin (is there a worse feeling?). Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation masters the lightness that other full-coverage formulas strive for.

Perricone MD Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $60 Perricone MD see on perricone md This semi-matte, serum-based foundation — created by a dermatologist to boot — does double duty to smooth out skin tone while giving your complexion a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation $11.99 L'Oréal Paris see on target Whether it's the shelves of Target or TikTok, this $12 product owns its platform. The formula comes in 40 shades, and it will forever be a reliable drugstore favorite.

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer $7.99 Milani see on target Talk about a foundation that can conceal anything: It's this means-business two-in-one. You can be battling acne bumps or mega sleep rings; this affordable concealer-foundation blend can handle whatever is thrown at it.

Maybelline FIT ME! Dewy + Smooth Foundation FIT ME! Dewy + Smooth Foundation Tan Shades $5.39 Maybelline see on target For many, this drugstore gem is the be-all, end-all of foundations. One of the top three on Amazon, Maybelline's most beloved foundation does wonders for dry, patchy skin. It's smoothing, hydrating, and luminous in an I-woke-up-like-this way.

Phoera Liquid Foundation Liquid Foundation Two-Pack $12 Phoera see on amazon Somehow, the second best-selling foundation on Amazon is one you've probably never even heard of. It seems impossible that an obscure $5 product could deliver such positive results, but according to reviewers, Phoera's liquid foundation does.

ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation True Skin Serum Foundation $54 ilia see on credo Featuring skin-loving ingredients like soothing aloe and moisture-locking squalane, this is a lightweight, serum-infused formula that even a foundation skeptic could get behind.

CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation $13.49 CoverGirl see on cvs Liquid coverage that dries into a demi-matte finish, this multitasking product is a primer, concealer, and foundation wrapped up into one. It even includes SPF, so bid goodbye to your 10-step morning routine once and for all.

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation Maifanshi Aqua Foundation $77 Koh Gen Do see on koh gen do It may be pricey, but with this Koh Gen Do foundation, you get what you pay for. Doubling as a highlighter, this foundation brightens and leaves skin with a light-catching shimmery finish.

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation $11 Revlon see on ulta beauty A foundation that not only provides buildable coverage and a natural finish, but that also repels blue light and wards off air pollution? All for $11? Yes, please.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-In-Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Skin Caviar Essence-In-Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $210 La Prairie see on saks fifth avenue If it bears the La Prairie name, you know it has to be lush. Designed with the brand's celebrated skincare technology, this foundation is a popular pick for mature skin because it's so hydrating and light.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Airbrush Flawless Foundation $44 Charlotte Tilbury see on charlotte tilbury At one point, Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Foundation had a wait list 17,000 deep. The celebrity makeup artist told Refinery29 shortly before launching it that it was "like cheating an eight-hour sleep."