In 2019, skin was in. From emphasis on the no-makeup makeup look, to candlelit-from-within highlighting and the slow decline of Kontouring, the year was marked by an appreciation for an enhanced natural complexion. However, the top 2020 makeup trends to look out for are bringing back the days when it was all about eyes, bold lips, and pronounced blush — but you won't have to set aside an extra hour to get it done, either.

Most notably, the pros are seeing a wave of over-the-top eye looks. "Euphoria has a had a massive impact on girls wearing bold eyes at any time of day, and also on the red carpet," Miriam Nichterlein, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Maya Rudolph and Troye Sivan, tells TZR. The HBO hit, which constantly featured glitter liners, shadows to the brow bone, and those iconic rhinestones, is bringing about a surge of enthusiasm for daring eyes spotted on runways like Giorgio Armani, and on our favorite celebs like Kate Hudson.

And while lids and waterlines are at the forefront, there's one trend that isn't going away anytime soon. "People keep wanting perfect skin that doesn’t need too much foundation or FaceTune," Nichterlein says. I notice a huge amount of emphasis on skincare and lasers for perfect skin as a result." Keita Moore, the makeup artist who's responsible for the jaw-dropping looks of Iman, Nicki Minaj, and more, tells TZR. "I’m 100% sure that the no-makeup makeup trend is here to stay! Believe it or not, a full glam look can be easier to achieve than a tasteful no-makeup makeup look. It takes artistry."

And now with some extra time on our hands, there's no better time to crack open your makeup kit and improve your skills — "so that you can be a pro when it's time to go back outside!" editorial makeup artist Taylor Simpson says. And it's an opportunity to feel beautiful, even while at home. "Doing your makeup can make you feel amazing," she says. "It can give a boost of confidence, even when you're by yourself. For me, some days, I wake up and do my brows, put on some mascara, and a little lip gloss and I feel amazing." And Moore agrees. "Give yourself a pick-me-up every other day and go live on your social handle, or go for a walk to the park and take some selfies. You cant change what’s going on, but you can control your contour."

So from eyeliner that never ends, to delicately-stained lips, and highlighter so bright you can spot it from 2030, here are the makeup trends we're loving so far from 2020 according to some of Hollywood's best makeup artists.

2020 Makeup Trend: Satin Reds

"I’m absolutely obsessed with red lipstick at the moment," Erin Parsons, celebrity makeup artist and Maybelline global makeup artist, says. "For a girl who’s worn nude tones all her life, red is a big step! My favorite color of the moment is Maybelline Made For All by Color Sensational in 'Red For Me.' It looks incredible on any skin tone and it’s the most true to red hue. Just absolutely divine."

2020 Makeup Trend: Skin-Like Blush

Simpson says the trick to blush that looks natural and dimensional is to layer. "My go-to cheek combination has been bronzer for some warmth, a translucent powder with a glow finish, and a blush with a peach hue to top it all off," she says. "Apply each of these products sparingly with a fluffy brush so that it gives a realistic look!"

2020 Makeup Trend: Wet Smoke

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"I've been on a 'wet makeup' kick," Simpson says. "I recently created a wet eyeshadow look and loved it! It was the perfect wearable, editorial look that was easy to create. I love to pair it with grungy eyeliner to the lower lash line to give it a bit of a 'worn in,' smokey touch."

2020 Makeup Trend: Blended Blues

"I've been loving the blue eyeshadow trend this year!" Simpson notes. "From royal blues to baby blue, I've seen so many fun looks that has people wanting to try a color that is usually seen as intimidating. I posted a blue eyeshadow look to my social media earlier this year and it was a hit!"

2020 Makeup Trend: 360 Eyeliner

"Instead of winging your liner, create an oval shape at the end of your line and connect it to your crease. Or, try rimming your waterline with your pencil in a rounded shape to resemble a circle," Alana Wright, makeup artist to Ebonee Davis, tells TZR. "Adding a touch of gloss on the lid with this look makes it editorial and less Instagram-friendly."

2020 Makeup Trend: Unruly Pastel Application

"2020 will continue to have an emphasis on having fun with color in makeup," Nichterlein says. "There's no better time to just throw a bunch of color on your eyes — no brushes needed."

2020 Makeup Trend: Blushed Lids

"A look I love is the resurgence of the '80s: Solid washes of ambers, pinks, and peaches on the entire lid from lash line to brow bone," Wright explains. "It can be sheer wash or more intensified for someone that isn’t afraid of color."

2020 Makeup Trend: Pops Of Glitter

"Glitter is also making a comeback for 2020, which I’ve already been doing," Moore says. "However, it's not like full-glitter lids, but pops of glitter. It’s better to use glitter with a glitter adhesive, like the one from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It makes it easy-to-apply with an amazing hold."

2020 Makeup Trend: Extended Shadows

"Pull your eyeshadow outward," Moore says. The look creates an even more drastic wing that doesn't require any eyeliner.

2020 Makeup Trend: Natural Lashes

It looks like big, bold lashes will be taking a backseat in 2020. More and more makeup artists are straying from falsies and embracing the natural lash with just a hint of mascara. The looks has also been seen on runways like Mugler and Paco Rabanne.

2020 Makeup Trend: Floating Underliner

Peter White/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I’ve been seeing a lot of floating underliner looks on the runways for 2020, which means your liner doesn’t have to stick to your water line but can go below or outside!" Moore says of shows like Proenza Schouler and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

2020 Makeup Trend: Triple Liner Looks

Not one, not two, but three liners. To recreate this look like Wright did, use the same color on the lash line, water line, and in the crease, connecting them at the outer edge. "This is a fun way to showcase the eye without being super prefect and cliche," Wright says.

2020 Makeup Trend: Just-Been-Kissed Lips

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Demi matte, just-been-kissed stained glass lips is something I'm loving," Wright says. "They can be sheered out with the spongey applicator or applied full-on. Another option are the Fresh Sugar Balms — just use a corresponding lip liner for more opacity, then buff out with a pencil brush."

2020 Makeup Trends: Guy Bourdin-Inspired Reds

"Bold, structured satin lips are are also making a comeback," Wright says. "It's a reminder of the women in the classic Guy Bourdin photos."

2020 Makeup Trend: Glassy — Not Greasy — Skin

"Creating a glass skin effect using highlighters is one of my favorites!" Tobi Henney, celebrity makeup artist to Ashley Graham, tells TZR. "I use a mix of oils and cream highlighters for the most beautiful glow on the cheekbones for an effortless but intentional look."

2020 Makeup Trend: Bold Sweeps Of Blush

Peter White/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'80s style blush is coming back with graphic sweeps extending to the brow bone, as seen on 2020 runways like Tadashi Shoji and Jason Wu. "Blush buffed onto a dense fluffy brush gives you complete blending control of the color payoff," Wright says.

2020 Makeup Trend: Lit-From-Within Highlighter

"It's no longer just about the cheekbones. Now, highlighting begins with the base," editorial makeup artist Emily Wright says. "Some products that can do this are radiance drops, and tinted moisturizers that have glowing finish. All of these products should be tapped into the skin — not rubbed in — for full glow potential."

2020 Makeup Trend: Return Of The Wing

The classic look is making a rapid comeback, and now, it's easier than ever to do yourself. Pro tip: If you want to create the perfect line, use tape on the ends of eye and trail it with a gel liner for a professional cat-eye.