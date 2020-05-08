As the COVID-19 crisis continues to keep businesses shuttered, retailers big and small are taking a sizable hit. Even fashion's most glamorous and fabled department stores aren't impervious to the affects, as proven by the news of Neiman Marcus' bankruptcy on May 7. As the months drum on, the hope of life resuming in the near future is more promising than ever, making it time to start thinking about the pieces you'll want to have on-hand for when it does. Luckily, there are tons of shoes on sale at Neiman Marcus right now that are perfectly on-trend for summer.

It's rare to see markdowns on goodies ahead of season, especially when they're from top, cult-followed brands. There's sleek, leather heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman, smooth napa ballet flats from Vince, and Chloé loafers, all of which tap the easy neutrals trend this season. If you favor fashion sneakers, you'll find chic silhouettes from Stella McCartney, Adidas and rag & bone, which are well-suited for our off-duty world right now.

For those who can, supporting stockists like Neiman ensures a better future for them once things pick up again. Browse ahead to discover all that's included in the markdown:

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Cole Haan Zerogrand Global Slides

With an eye for comfort, these low-profile leather slides are giving a fashionable update to athletic styles of seasons past.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Mark Fisher LTD Dahlia Thong Sandals

Also below the $100 threshold, the below heeled thong sandals by Mark Fisher tick a box with the viral summer shoe trend.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Chloé C Leather Flat Fold-Down Loafers

A great fit for year-round wear, these inside-out folded loafers pair well with crisp whites and well as warmer tones for fall.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Mark Fisher LTD Marg Flat Sandals

Slinky sandals are also making a huge splash right now. Try these low-key Mark Fisher LTD flat sandals for just $77.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Sesto Meucci Mavel Sling Back Espadrilles

For those who've been indulging in the woven trend, as prescribed by Bottega Veneta, these sling-back espadrilles by Sesto Meucci are putting a summery spin on it.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Rag & Bone Colt Mid-Heel Square-Toe Slide Sandals

If you have a hard time incorporating color into your wardrobe, this shoe is a great one-step fix. Dropping from $375 to $262, these sandals feature a boxy heel and toe for added dimensionality.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Gentle Souls Gisele Crisscross Slide Sandals

Further tapping the smooth lines trend, Gentle Souls' crisscross sandals come in an ecru shade that neutral-lovers will relish.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Rag & Bone Manston Sport Sneakers

Also in line with the neutrals aesthetic, rag & bone's chunky sneaker has been price-dropped from $295 to $206.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Stuart Weitzman Brigida 50 Thong Sandals

This New York shoemaker is famed for its boots, but sandals are sure to be their next fan favorite. The heel below is sleek and sophisticated, and can be worn with almost anything.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Adidas Stan Smith Low-Top Fashion Sneakers

Stan Smiths have been a staple in every woman's footwear collection for over 50 years — so, this dusty-pink accented version should not be passed up on.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Salvatore Ferragamo Taryn Jelly Gancini Slide Sandals

These cherry-red slides are a more refined version of your favorite Birkenstocks, while also accessing the monochrome trend seamlessly.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Alexander Wang Ellis Toe-Ring Leather Slide Sandals

The toe-loop heeled sandal is an easy deviation from thong styles, and Alexander Wang's majorly marked-down version is well worth browsing.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Vince Branine Napa Ballet Flats

Tan leathers are being revived by way of luxury accessories from brands like LOEWE, making these slip-on flats from Vince an easy-to-integrate footwear choice.

Shoes On Sale At Neiman Marcus: Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost X 3D Sneakers

For those who favor a sportier silhouette, Adidas' shoe collaboration with Stella McCartney is currently on sale for $161.