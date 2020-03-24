The Zoe Report
13 Comfortable Spring Trousers That Are On Sale Now At Neiman Marcus

By Danielle Naer
Ever since the Spring/Summer 2020 collections debuted, fashion girls have been relishing the prevalence of one salient trend: cozy pants. Designers of all proportions (like, Balmain Khaite) sent dozens of iterations of comfortable spring trousers down the runway, and it's officially time to test-drive them all. Luckily, Neiman Marcus's 40% off sale is replete with satin, velvet, and spandex makes, all of which channel the cool-girl style while maintaining a focus on comfortability.

If you're the anything-but-black type, you're in luck — tons of the styles on offer feature punchy, spring-suited hues. Included in the markdown, you'll find heavy-hitters like Moncler, whose casual, colorful track pant has dropped down from $605 to $302. Go Silk's cargo pants are, naturally, 100% silk — and feature contrasting stitching that ensures that the pant is equal parts bold and cozy. There's tons of pizazz by way of rich textures — take, for example, J Brand's cigarette pant, in snake-effect stretch lamb leather. Or, Equipment's Sugar Almond-colored trousers in a sultry velvet. Many of these have dropped well beyond the 40% threshold — having previously had markdowns prescribed to them, some prices fell by up to 75%.

Ahead, you'll find 14 key styles that marry fashion and function, for comfortable wear in and out of the house.

Maeve Slit-Hem Flare Trousers

$375$275
Derek Lam 10 Crosby

This slit-hem detail gives the classic straight cut an updated feel. Accentuate the long length with ankle-baring footwear.

Contrast Stitch Cargo Pants

$328$196
Go Silk

Go Silk's imported fabrics have become some of the most trusted in the industry. Shop this pant for less, right on the Neiman Marcus site.

Claudia Leather Pull-On Pants

$798$435
DVF

Colored leather is having a huge moment this season, and DVF's moss-colored pant is no exception.

Galini Wide-Leg Pants

$484$193
ALEXIS

Known for its fanciful frocks, Alexis shares the same prowess in the trouser space. This textured look, evidently, pairs well with Manolo's, too.

Basketweave Trouser

$229$124
Club Monaco

This classic workwear silhouette just got a spring-centric update. In a pastel lavendar shade, this Club Monaco pant is retailing for 124.

Full Length Leather Wide-Leg Pants

$1,395$506
3.1 Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim's take on the leather pant trend is much roomier than competing styles. Shop the cozy style, which dropped from $1,395 to $506.

Retro Cotton Broadway Pants
$448$296
Lafayette 148 New York

For a denim alternative that's much cozier, shop this waist-tying trouser, m Lafayette 148 New York.

Madden Metallic Leopard-Print Pants
$425$153
TANYA TAYLOR

Tanya Taylor is no stranger to bold prints — and this metallic fuchsia pant is a perfect example. Add this bold piece to your rotation ASAP.

Ruby High-Rise Crop Cigarette Pants
$1,098$584
J BRAND

This super-skinny pant is perfect for wearing with chunky loafers and a black top, and has year-round wearability.

Logo-Waistband Pull-On Pants
$605$302
MONCLER

Moncler's bubblegum pink pant is the girly loungewear piece your wardrobe was missing. These can also be dressed up with strap-y heels and a leather jacket for evening wear.

Bercet Velvet Trousers - Sugar Almond

$375$149.60
Equipment

Equipment never misses a good trouser moment, whether boiler suits or jeans — and these velvet pants are their best yet.

Belted Wide Leg Pants

$365$267
Vince

Whites exclusively for summer are a thing of the past. Wear these belted trousers with other pastels, including bubblegum coats and powder blue sweaters.

Woven Satin Wide-Leg Pants

$475$253.40
Jonathan Simkhai

Virgos, rejoice: there's a satin sapphire pant that's wearable all year long. From $475 to $253, these are a huge steal.

Metallic Wide Leg Pants

$325$236
Vince

Last but not least, we have Vince's shimmery, champagne-hued pants, which withstand any special occasion, or style well for everyday wear.