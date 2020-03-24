Ever since the Spring/Summer 2020 collections debuted, fashion girls have been relishing the prevalence of one salient trend: cozy pants. Designers of all proportions (like, Balmain Khaite) sent dozens of iterations of comfortable spring trousers down the runway, and it's officially time to test-drive them all. Luckily, Neiman Marcus's 40% off sale is replete with satin, velvet, and spandex makes, all of which channel the cool-girl style while maintaining a focus on comfortability.

If you're the anything-but-black type, you're in luck — tons of the styles on offer feature punchy, spring-suited hues. Included in the markdown, you'll find heavy-hitters like Moncler, whose casual, colorful track pant has dropped down from $605 to $302. Go Silk's cargo pants are, naturally, 100% silk — and feature contrasting stitching that ensures that the pant is equal parts bold and cozy. There's tons of pizazz by way of rich textures — take, for example, J Brand's cigarette pant, in snake-effect stretch lamb leather. Or, Equipment's Sugar Almond-colored trousers in a sultry velvet. Many of these have dropped well beyond the 40% threshold — having previously had markdowns prescribed to them, some prices fell by up to 75%.

Ahead, you'll find 14 key styles that marry fashion and function, for comfortable wear in and out of the house.