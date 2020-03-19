Just because you want to indulge in all of the new sandals spring has to offer, doesn't mean you have to spend a small fortune. There are a slew of expensive looking sandals available in the market right now that are actually affordable. These luxurious looking styles will let you tap into this season's biggest trends without breaking the bank — but, you'll want to shop them before they fly off the shelves.

When it comes to this season's biggest sandal trends, croc-embossed designs, minimal, strappy silhouettes, sporty, lug-sole shapes, and the "ugly" throwback styles the fashion world can't get enough of right now (looking at you toe-ring and heeled thong), are just a few that are already making waves. Luckily, there elevated versions of all of these must-haves available for wallet-friendly prices, under $200, for you to add to your lineup before the temperature heats up.

So far, it's looking like the controversial heeled thong sandal is full steam ahead for spring, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid giving it their stamp of approval. And now you can take on the eye-catching trend in a super chic and inexpensive way with this pair of black sandals from Zara. Priced at just $59.90, the sleek, square-toe sandal's geometric heel and thin straps give this shoe a clean, minimal feel.

Another divisive shoe trend that's on the rise is the toe-ring sandal. In the curated edit of styles below you'll find this design element is featured on a number of different silhouettes. You can snag this black and white modern mule from Topshop for $100, or opt for Intentionally Blank's Ving Mustard Python sandal, $190, to tackle two trends in one. However, those who want to ease into this trend should take a look at ATP Atelier's Astrid Terra Flat Sandals for $195.

Of course, if you were loving the snake-print and croc-embossed shoes of fall and winter, then you'll be pleased to see you can scoop up equally as stylish toe-baring silhouettes for a low cost — like this pair of thin-strapped, baby-blue croc-embossed flats from Mango that'll only set you back $39.99. But, if you gravitate toward neutrals, consider the natural-hued, snake-effect Kagenia Sandal from Schutz, $170, or SENSO's chocolate brown, croc-embossed Maisy Slides for $149.

Continue on to shop the aforementioned sandals and more styles that'll have you dressing from the feet up this spring.