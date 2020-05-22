If your Memorial Day Weekend plans are looking a bit less lively than usual, not to worry — there's tons happening online. Between small brand sites and megawatt e-tailers, there's a sale for everything — sandals, sneakers, hats, handbags, and so forth. Of all the places to get designer goods, for less, the best pieces from Moda Operandi's sale this year include summer favorites from By Far, Simon Miller, and Cult Gaia.

With all that's going on, this year is an unusual year as far as savings go, with never-on-sale brands and styles seeing markdowns for the very first time. There's all-white denim from KHAITE that's primed for summer, as well as kitten-heeled By Far sandals that are as effortless as they come. And, if you're looking to tap the woven bag trend that's replacing basket styles of last summer, you'll find tons below and on-site to tick that box. So, for three days only, be sure to join the scores of editors, influencers and It-girls who will be scouring the mega-sale, starting with the styles below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Brock Collection Bow-Detailed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

Everyone needs a white linen frock in their arsenal for summer. Brock Collection's balloon-sleeved style is light and classic.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Cult Gaia Melina Tortoiseshell Acrylic Earrings

Tortoise styles have an undeniable warm-weather draw, whether channeled through favorite sunnies or a pair of statement earrings. For that, Cult Gaia's are the perfect find.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: STAUD Mini Shirley Croc-Embossed Leather Bag

There's several different renditions of STAUD's angular Shirley bag on sale, but this warm-hued, croc-embossed style is your versatile go-to.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Acler Lewis Cotton Mini Shirt Dress

In keeping with light textures, this mustard-hued cotton long-sleeve is breezy enough to wear all summer long.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Tropic of C Savannah Cutout Ruched Swimsuit

With beaded drawstring fixtures and a very '00s halter feature, this super surprising one-piece is well worth the steal.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Nannacay Baby Roge Pom Pom-Embellished Woven Raffia Tote

With a stream of playful pom-poms that taps the fun fashion trend that's everywhere right now, Nannacay's $73 is fit for all your summer to-do's.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Simon Miller Hammer Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

Sleek, low-profile sandals are the trend of the summer, and croc-effect textures just so happen to be a seamless match for it.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: KHAITE Gabbie Rigid High-Rise Flared Jeans

At the top of the list of never-on-sale brands, Khaite's become known for its accessories — but its parchment white flare jean is a summer must-get.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Loeffler Randall Leo Twisted Leather Belt

Speaking of white trousers — all great pants need a greater belt to go with, such as Loeffler Randall's tiger-striped version.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale:

This It-girl loved frock is destined for wearing to dinner after a long day of sun-bronzing — and, it goes well with Jacquemus' summery raffia bags.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: BY FAR Kaia Leather Sandals

These cherry-red sandals feature a truncated heel and easy, effortless straps that have a leg up on the rest.

Best Pieces From Moda Operandi's Sale: Agua By Agua Bendita Herbarium Embroidered Linen Maxi Dress

Nothing quite screams summer like a marigold, sunshine-soaked frock, and Agua By Agua Bendita's is charged with all the colors of the Mediterranean.