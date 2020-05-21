At two months in, social distancing and self-isolation are no longer a new concept. By now, the days spent at home have become the norm for your everyday life, and chances are what you wear is reflecting that. But, after months in sweats, it seems that shoppers may be looking for an alternative to their go-to comfortable clothes. If you want some new pieces in your closet for the coming months, there’s a surprising trend: resort wear is taking off at Moda Operandi — and it’s destined to bring a new sense of life to your wardrobe.

When designers debuted their Spring/Summer 2020 collections on the runways during fashion week last fall, no one had months of quarantine in mind. And now that the season is here, its trends are looking a little different. “The fact that searches for sweatpants saw an 85 percent increase tells us all we need to know,” Moda Operandi’s fashion and buying director, Lisa Aiken tells TZR. Loungewear staples like sweatpants and hoodies, naturally, have seen a major uptick in popularity over the past eight weeks. However, fashion lovers have also been giving themselves something to look forward to. “I’ve also been delighted to see the massive success of our resort wear during this time," she adds. "With our shopper dreaming of brighter days in order to stay positive, thus proving the value she places on her wardrobe to inform her attitude.”

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

For many, travel plans for the spring and summer months have either been canceled or postponed. But, that hasn’t stopped shoppers from planning their outfits for later dates in the year with. “[Our customer] is already used to planning her wardrobe ahead of time with Moda’s Trunkshow model, so it comes with little surprise that the Moda woman is still shopping for the occasions she’ll attend and vacations she’ll take months from now.”

According to Moda Operandi’s latest Runway Report, pieces like Agua by Agua Bendita’s dresses have been among the luxury retailer’s top-selling items since the beginning of March. Other standout resort pieces include Jacquemus’ La Robe Manosque Tiered Chiffon Maxi Dress, which is on sale for $777, and Loewe’s Palm Leaf Basket Tote, $490. And if you’re looking for a skirt, Aiken just added Zimmermann’s $1,950 Wavelength Guipure Lace Skirt to her wardrobe. If these colorful, floaty pieces say anything, it's that there's a bright and playful future ahead. Consider that reason to celebrate.

Ready to plan ahead and prep for your next vacation? Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite resort wear pieces from Moda Operandi below.