With a series of rustic, black-and-white photos posted to Instagram in rapid sequence, T-Swift announced the arrival of an eighth album that nobody (~truly~ nobody) saw coming. Folklore dropped at midnight on Friday and with it came the "Cardigan" music video, an aesthetic masterpiece showcasing Taylor Swift in a whimsical nightgown and undone twin buns that she reportedly styled herself.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen," read the very announcement that promptly sent the internet into an all-out frenzy. The singer has been quiet on social media since the beginning of quarantine, only popping in occasionally to share a photo of cinnamon rolls or a selfie aptly captioned "not a lot going on at the moment." Meanwhile, a 16-track collection was in the works.

In order to film a music video mid-pandemic, Swift later said the crew had to make a few changes to the standard process, including social distancing, mask wearing, supervision by a medical inspector, and glam by the 10-time GRAMMY winner herself.

The look was simple. No fierce cat-eye or red-hot lipstick to note. Her makeup looked natural as she bent over the keys of a moss-covered piano, her hair in tousled double low buns.

Her look, mirroring the aesthetic of the album itself, was refreshingly stripped-down, a departure from her past motifs (including cotton-candy rainbows and grunge-chic, most recently). Folklore presents a softer, more ethereal version of the singer.

The earthy feel of the "Cardigan" video was complemented by a carefree updo, minimal makeup, and a flowy white dress. Her self-styled look featured two loose, braided knots — similar to what you see on the album cover — and wavy bangs hanging casually around her face.

If the woodland look sticks (and you know it will), Swift's loyal fans may soon find themselves pawning off their Reputation-era tattoo chokers and Lover-inspired face glitter for bohemian flower crowns and long, lacy dresses. Let the folk obsession begin.