Whether you're a fan of Valentine's Day or not, Stripe & Stare's collection of knickers is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Known for its cheeky underwear and eco-friendly efforts, the brand is expanding its offerings to the U.S. (with select styles on Shopbop.com and Nordstrom, too). This means that now is the perfect time to stock up on practical undergarments that are embroidered with playful designs.

These whimsical, UK-born designs are equal parts lovable and sustainable, breaking the mold in a market where only 2% of undies use planet-friendly practices. Each knicker, bra and sleep set is made from Micro Modal, a natural fiber derived from Beechwood Trees and prized for its impossible softness. What's even better, this fiber has anti-bacterial properties that extend far beyond the powers of cotton panties (which, use 95% more water in their production), while also understanding and working better with moisture.

Each pair is built with a low-rise waistline that's breathable (in perfect spite of the circulation-restricting jeans we all wore through the early 2000's), with just enough butt hugging to give you that feel-good lift without riding up. Subbing out elastic seams with lace and flat-lock stitching, these panties are the perfect solution for unwanted panty lines.

Practicality aside, all of Stripe & Stare's designs are infused with cheeky motifs that will bring humor and design into your underwear drawer. Panties in the "Lady Garden" Knicker Box (on sale now, with proceeds going towards Gynecological Cancer Research), come complete with "vajayjay," "foo foo" and "poonanie" emblazoned across their frontside. While, the "Days of the Week" set ranges from a "Monday"-embroidered pair to a freebie "Fun Day" pair, spanning all the colors of the rainbow. And of course, for a shameless V-Day look that comfortable and festive, opt for the "Red Scattered Heart Knicker and Vest Set," whose tank and bries are doused proudly in a fleet of candy apple-red hearts in a classic white design.

Continue below to shop the TZR edit of Stripe and Stare's cutest designs, or head to the brand site for more vests, bras and boxes.