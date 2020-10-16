Across changing seasons and shifting trends, styles from cult fashion brand STAUD have a way of sticking around. Between its smooth, structural handbags and dynamic ready-to-wear pieces, a STAUD find rarely fades after a few mere months — hence, why same Bissett bag that Alexa Chung wore 4 years ago just appeared in Emily In Paris. That said, the opportunity to relish last season's favorites (including accessories) at a steep, 75% off discount is well worth shouting about. Starting Oct. 17, TZR readers are receiving exclusive access to STAUD's VIP Sample Sale, and the pickings are strong as ever.

Through the weekend sale event, shoppers can enjoy 75% off deals nearly across the board, with STAUD's Spring/Summer 2020 collection and archival styles included in the markdown. In last season's selection, there are scores of pieces doused in tones you might usually expect from a fall collection — praline browns, crimson reds, and so on. Still, there's also a surprising presence of this fall's biggest color trends from the runway in its summer line, from bright orange floor-length frocks to fiery red ballerina slippers. For those who might be after the brand's emergent loungewear and activewear favorites, STAUD's expected to mark down its sage-hued logo sweats through the event as well.

COURTESY OF STAUD COURTESY OF STAUD

As far as accessories, fans of Kendall Jenner's favorite purse can rejoice: STAUD's Moon bag is expected to go on sale in several different color-ways. This is also true for the Shirley, which has seen several different revisions (mesh textures, croc-embossed leathers) over the years, most of which are fair game. Its robust sandal offering from last season is also getting marked down, and they can be worn for several weeks more — just be sure to layer with socks for a cross-seasonal look.

In order to access the sale, be sure to head to STAUD's site at 9 a.m. PST on Oct. 17— and use the code "MYVIPACCESS" for entry. The event ends on Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and things are expected to disappear well before then.

