Though spring is still some time away, it never hurts to get a jump start on your shopping. And what better way to cure the winter blues than by perusing STAUD's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The beloved Los Angeles-based brand's new wears are now available for purchase, and they'll have you ready for the warm, sunny days to come — just be prepared to give your credit card a workout.

After launching in 2015, STAUD has been a brand on the rise, establishing a cult-like following of style-savvy shoppers. Editors, influencers, and celebrities can't get enough of its ready-to-wear and accessories — and for good reason, too. Co-founders Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto have managed to continue to serve up photo-worthy pieces at a price point that won't break the bank.

All it takes is one look at the new collection to see that it will capture the hearts of both its longtime fans and newcomers. When it comes to the ready-to-wear, pieces in vibrant shades of pink, green, and blue sit next to warm, neutral-hued styles, while romantic prints of landscapes on billowing silhouettes, like the $245 Luna Top and the $395 Tangier Dress, bring a dreamy feel to the lineup.

Courtesy of Staud

Color-enthusiasts will be delighted by the offering, as it delivers some of the boldest shades yet to come from the brand. The $235 Mikayel Pant, a standout in the mix, is a sleek petal-pusher that's up for grabs in hues of key-lime and punchy-pink as well as more subdued shades. Match up the sateen bottom with the $165 Copa Top or the $300 Madden Blazer, and snag the $85 Alessi cropped bra-top to wear underneath either style for a modern, minimal look that'll still turn heads.

Those who gravitate toward neutral hues will find the collection caters toward their wardrobe as well. The floor-grazing Apfel Dress, $315, with its open back and side cutouts, is the perfect white summer frock. Meanwhile, the olive green, puff-sleeve Ant Top, $165, and the Mariposa bubble-skirt, $265, are a pairing you can wear on holiday from day to night.

Courtesy of Staud

Of course, you can't talk about STAUD without mentioning its accessories. While the collection brings new iterations of the fan-favorite Rey and Moon bags, it also takes a less structured approach with new soft and sculptural shapes. One such style is the Felix Bag, which is offered in several different shades, including an optic-white and citrusy-green. And, given the success of the brand's other silhouettes, this relaxed style is poised to hit viral status in no time.

Continue on to see TZR's top 11 picks from STAUD's new collection, and head over to the brand's site to view even more.