This summer has been all about rediscovering the importance of comfort in what you wear. The goal: to hit that sweet spot between presentable and cozy that allows for running errands and logging onto Zoom calls all week long. If you're ready to try an alternative to your usual sweats, Sophie Turner's pink babydoll dress and t-shirt combo is worth recreating.

On July 4, the mom-to-be relaxed at a park in Los Angeles with her family. Since the 24-year-old's pregnancy was announced in February, she's opted for a mix of playful, and relaxed ensembles — Oasis tee, leggings, and blazer included. For her latest outing she wore Honorine's degradé mini dress in a tiered shift silhouette with thin bow-tie straps which is currently still in stock at FarFetch for $345. The light ombré is a subtle way to embrace the Summer's tie-dye trend if you've been wondering how to get on board.

She layered the lightweight piece over a basic white baby tee for some coverage against the West Coast sun. She accessorized with a pair of Petite Panthere Sunglasses from Le Specs and a pink and blue leopard face mask from Sanctuary's assorted 5 pack. Her exact Koat Fur Slide Sandals from Carvela aren't available but you can grab a super similar pair of black furry slides from Ugg for just $56.

And lastly finished the polished ensemble like a true off-duty stylist with this one little celeb-favorite trick: a designer handbag. The new season style is Louis Vuitton's Mini Dauphine bag in white leather. The super luxe piece balances the otherwise casual outfit. By swapping the daytime sandals for a style with a small block heel, you could easily transition the look to an occasion where you want to feel slightly more dressed up — even if it's a wine night at home via Zoom.

If you're hoping to recreate the ensemble yourself, shop Turner's babydoll dress below along with eight others just like it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.