When it comes to your work-from-home footwear, your slippers may currently be seeing the most action. While there's nothing wrong with sporting your favorite pair around the house, if you find you're ready to switch up your at-home look to something a little more dressed up, consider swapping them out for a set of slip-on shoes that you wear well after this period of isolation is over. From mules and clogs to flats and sandals, there are a range of silhouettes on the market right now that you can not only easily wear around the house but also seamlessly transition to the outdoors, too.

Remote working can definitely be an adjustment. If you've already found you're having trouble being productive in your pajamas, then even just slipping into an equally comfortable shoe with a little more structure may be the key to helping you get focused. Keeping that in mind, think about changing into a luxe matching sweat-set and wearing a pair of these black suede mules from Jack Erwin for $145. Or, you can throw on an oversized sweater with a black legging and these classic ballet flats from Margaux for $145.

Another easy way to bring a polished touch to a laidback look is with a timeless loafer — in which case, you should set your sights on M.GEMI's The Felize Suede loafer first. The popular style has been reviewed by over 340 customer and has acquired just under a 5-star rating. Handmade in Toscana, the brand's signature suede loafer has a driving moccasin feel and it's up for grabs in a slew of colors — bring a pop of yellow to your outfits with the "Marigold" hue or go more neutral with a shade like "Latte."

Ready to embrace the warm weather? Just because you're indoors doesn't mean you can't show off your pedicure. A sleek slide sandal is another silhouette that'll up your stay-at-home outfit game. Shop the chic $270 Vida Mile sandal from Nomasei in white python print leather to slide on with breezy trousers and throw-on-and-go dresses. But, if you're after something a little more sporty, grab the Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler Arizona Slides for $420 and style them with socks on chilly mornings.

Slippers aren't your only effortless at-home option — continue on to shop stylish alternatives that'll make getting dressed for a day at home that much easier.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.