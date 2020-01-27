Awards shows often display glamorous runway looks from big name designers on the red carpet. But when celebrities wear the stunning pieces to the event, they typically put their own unique spin on things. Take, for instance, Sophie Turner's dress at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which she styled *so* differently on Sun. night than when the gown was first seen on the runway.

Though the red carpet on Jan. 26 showed favor to fringe and glitzy gowns, Turner took a different approach to her ensemble for the evening. The Game Of Thrones actor arrived to STAPLES Center in Los Angeles looking as chic as ever in a sequin chevron-print minidress by Louis Vuitton, which included an adorable ruffled bottom. Turner coupled the piece with pointy black heels and a matching berry lip.

And while the ensemble read glam at the Grammys, on the runway, the dress was styled in a more laid-back manner. For the designer's SS20 show, the model sported the short dress over a trendy collared puff-sleeve plaid top, with a large white brooch and effortlessly cool black loafers. Yes, it was definitely more schoolgirl chic than red carpet fab, but either way, it works.

This is not the first (or last) time an A-lister has put their own personal touch on a runway look when walking the red carpet. For the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Zoey Deutch went a different direction with the styling of a bright yellow Fendi jumpsuit included in the brand's Fall 2019 Couture collection. Unlike the model who opted for no jewelry, Deutch accessorized with multiple rings, a bold blue necklace, and striking earrings. Additionally, the beauty varied from the runway to the red carpet. On the runway, the model sported mod bangs, while Deutch went for a clean, pulled-back look. And at the 2019 SAG Awards, Amy Adams nailed her own interpretation of a dress in Céline's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The actor decided to add length to the minidress shown on the runway. Her iteration of the black strapless dress featured a floor-length skirt with a high slit, giving the look a bit of edge.

If you missed Turner's dress, or you just want a second look, below see the actor's red carpet look as well the original runway version that originally stole hearts.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy