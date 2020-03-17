The Zoe Report
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Cozy Outfit Formula That Shay Mitchell Swears By Is Worth The Investment

By Ashley Kiely
This time of year is known for serving up chilly gray days with a chance of rain. Which means, you may find yourself in the market for some new pieces to wear for cuddling up indoors. Luckily, Shay Mitchell recently sported a cozy outfit formula that's super easy to recreate for those occasions. Even better? Her look is equally as comfortable as it is stylish — just in case you do decide to pop outside.

While grocery shopping in Los Angeles on March 16, the 32-year-old actress was snapped wearing a laidback, off-duty look that was the epitome of cozy-chic. Mitchell paired up an oversized black Givenchy crew-neck sweatshirt with black tapered sweatpants and a set of Nike trainers. Pulling her hair up into a sleek top-knot, the new mom finished off the relaxed look with a pair of squared-off black sunglasses.

Consisting of just three key pieces — the sweats duo and the sneakers — the new mom's outfit is one that's simple to replicate. In order to bring this ensemble together, all you need to secure is a top and bottom in the same hue and then lace-up a sporty sneaker. And while you can certainly stick to a black pairing à la Mitchell, you can also still achieve cool, chilled-out vibes in other sweat-suit shades.

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

There's a good chance you may have pieces already living in wardrobe that you can use to make this look happen; however, if you're lacking a sweat-set or just want to add a fresh pairing to your lineup, there are several styles in the market right now that you'll want to take a peek at. For those shoppers who are looking to stick to a monochrome black color palette, check out this Cotton Hoodie (now $118 from $398) and Cotton Pant with white piping (now $68 from $388) from Inhabit. Lou and Grey's Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt and Sweatpant (each $69.50) are also up for grabs in a black hue as well as a slew of other shades such as heather gray, pale blue, and more.

Continue on to shop the above sweat-suit sets and more below to create your own version of Mitchell's stylish and cozy outfit (— just add your favorite sneakers).

100% Cotton Hoodie
$398$118
inhabit
100% Cotton Pants
$388$68
inhabit
Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt
$69.50
Lou & Grey
Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants
$69.50
Lou & Grey
The Sonny Sweater In Midnight
$98
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Pant In Midnight
$108
Christy Dawn
Howard Sweatshirt
$135
La Ligne
Howard Jogger
$150
La Ligne