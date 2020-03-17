This time of year is known for serving up chilly gray days with a chance of rain. Which means, you may find yourself in the market for some new pieces to wear for cuddling up indoors. Luckily, Shay Mitchell recently sported a cozy outfit formula that's super easy to recreate for those occasions. Even better? Her look is equally as comfortable as it is stylish — just in case you do decide to pop outside.

While grocery shopping in Los Angeles on March 16, the 32-year-old actress was snapped wearing a laidback, off-duty look that was the epitome of cozy-chic. Mitchell paired up an oversized black Givenchy crew-neck sweatshirt with black tapered sweatpants and a set of Nike trainers. Pulling her hair up into a sleek top-knot, the new mom finished off the relaxed look with a pair of squared-off black sunglasses.

Consisting of just three key pieces — the sweats duo and the sneakers — the new mom's outfit is one that's simple to replicate. In order to bring this ensemble together, all you need to secure is a top and bottom in the same hue and then lace-up a sporty sneaker. And while you can certainly stick to a black pairing à la Mitchell, you can also still achieve cool, chilled-out vibes in other sweat-suit shades.

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

There's a good chance you may have pieces already living in wardrobe that you can use to make this look happen; however, if you're lacking a sweat-set or just want to add a fresh pairing to your lineup, there are several styles in the market right now that you'll want to take a peek at. For those shoppers who are looking to stick to a monochrome black color palette, check out this Cotton Hoodie (now $118 from $398) and Cotton Pant with white piping (now $68 from $388) from Inhabit. Lou and Grey's Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt and Sweatpant (each $69.50) are also up for grabs in a black hue as well as a slew of other shades such as heather gray, pale blue, and more.

Continue on to shop the above sweat-suit sets and more below to create your own version of Mitchell's stylish and cozy outfit (— just add your favorite sneakers).