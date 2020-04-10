In case you somehow hadn't heard, Selena Gomez released her new album, Rare, in January 2020. But naturally, the overachieving singer didn't stop there. Gomez went on to launch a deluxe version of the album on April 9, which features three unreleased songs: "She," "Souvenir," and "Boyfriend," the latter of which came with a music video that dropped a day later. While there are a lot of reasons the video is being buzzed about, there's one you may not be aware of — and it has to do with Selena Gomez's makeup in the "Boyfriend" music video.

That's because, according to an Instagram caption from Gomez's forthcoming beauty brand, Rare Beauty (and Gomez's makeup artist, Melissa Murdick), the singer is wearing the new beauty line in the video. In a photo posted on April 10, the 27-year-old appears in a red lip, a subtle cat-eye, and what appears to be light bronzer and highlighter. "@selenagomez spotted wearing Rare Beauty for her latest video ‘Boyfriend," reads the post.

So though there's no word on any specific products that were used, it seems safe to guess that there will at least be some bold lip colors included in the line when it launches in summer 2020. And while it may seem like a small hint, it's major news for any fans anticipating the drop, considering the limited information the brand has released since its initial announcement.

Of course, Gomez provided more beauty inspiration than just a makeup look or two. The singer also donned a hairstyle that resembles "The Rachel" (which is quickly becoming her new signature) in the video, along with bright red nails by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik. And luckily, the nail artist did provide some details on those, posting on his own account that he used the color Mary from nail brand Bio Seaweed Gel to create the poppy look.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

Though the music video (and its makeup) is a welcome distraction for some during this time, Gomez did take to her Instagram Stories ahead of its debut to explain to fans that she recognizes that today's reality is much different than it was when this was written.

"Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy," read a note in her Stories. "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," Gomez continued. "Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."

Gomez went on to explain that, because of this, she would be personally donating to the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, in addition to donating $1 of all orders from her official store to the same fund.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.