Loungewear is no longer just the at-home uniform but a way of life. If you've spent the last few months in the same sweats, it may be time to explore some new cozy clothing options. Selena Gomez's latest loungewear outfit from Free People is sure to be Fall's favorite outfit come cooler temperatures — and it's only $128.

In a post shared to the Instagram account of her new beauty brand, Gomez snuggled up to her puppy pals in a netural-tone knit set that feels like a step up from summer's ever-popular sweat suit. The two-piece ensemble is made up of an oversized half button-up sweater with drop shoulders and an oversized fit paired with matching wide-leg cropped trousers. The 28-year-old modeled the waffle-knit Camel variation but there are six other neutral hues to choose from as well.

The airy set is truly the do-it-all ensemble for transitioning into fall weather, from it's caramel tone to the lightweight but still cozy fabric — you can wear the ensemble to a coffee date or on casual errand runs depending on how you accessorize. The actor's oversized gold hoops provide an instant polished upgrade, while her tall socks would be ideal styled with Air Force 1s or another simple white sneaker. You could also consider styling the neutral set with a bright polo or tee that you can layer underneath for a pop of color.

If you haven't been keeping up with Gomez, not only is her new project Rare Beauty set to launch on Sep. 3 and, just earlier today, she announced a virtual premier for her new movie This Is The Year on Aug. 28. And, she has a new Selena + Chef series. Her versatile outfit choice will help you navigate the projects on your plate too. Below, find Gomez' exact sweater set along with similar knit and neutral styles so you can embrace the next cozy WFH trend with ease.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

