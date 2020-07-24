Selena Gomez's debut beauty brand hasn't even launched yet and is already rolling out colossal philanthropy schemes. On Wednesday, Rare Beauty introduced the Rare Impact Fund, a charity drive which — with the help of its partners — aims to raise $100 million for mental health services over the next 10 years.

After talking candidly about her history with anxiety and depression for years, the singer revealed her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live series in April. Gomez has been known to take periodic timeouts from the public eye throughout her career and has opened up to fans about her experiences with therapy and rehab repeatedly.

Mental health was an obvious theme of the singer's most recent Rare album, released in January, and is by no surprise also the drive behind her highly anticipated upcoming brand, Rare Beauty. News broke that the 28-year-old was brewing up a franchise after her production company, July Moon Productions, filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last July.

Gomez waited until February to officially announce the line, which she later confirmed will include lipstick, eyeshadow, concealer, and 48 shades of foundation, and hinted toward a bigger cause in the promotional video with which she announced it via Instagram.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our uniqueness," she said in the original teaser. "You're not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you, it's about how you see yourself."

According to a July 22 press release, the brand's Rare Impact Fund is "one of the largest known funds in support of mental health from a corporate entity." Its 10-year goal of $100 million will "help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities," the release states. "From the first Rare Beauty product sold onward, one percent of all sales, as well as funds raised from partners, will be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund that aims to increase access to mental health resources."

Gomez has reportedly curated a Rare Beauty Mental Health Council made up of doctors, professors, editors, activists, authors, and beauty industry bigwigs, who will work together to help see the ambitious goal through. The singer hasn't announced an exact release date for the beauty range just yet, but it's expected to hit Sephora shelves by the end of summer. You can find out more about the brand and the Rare Impact Fund at RareBeauty.com.