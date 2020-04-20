Model off-duty outfits have taken on an entirely new life during quarantine. The highly stylized looks celebs wear running errands have been traded for only the most comfortable loungewear. Fresh-off-the-runway ensembles and custom-made looks may have been the usual before social distancing practices became a regular part of the day, but now stealing a quick stroll outside doesn't warrant a full-on ensemble. Sweatpants and sweatshirts have become the go-to pieces for stars everywhere as they shelter in place, whether it’s for a quick coffee run or a routine walk for their dogs. And guessing from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sweatsuit, these comfortable basics are great for birthdays, too.

The 33-year-old model and actor was spotted in Los Angeles during a leisurely walk through her neighborhood on April 18 to celebrate her birthday with her family. Huntington-Whiteley wore a coordinated sweatsuit from Les Tien — which featured the $132 Mock Neck Long Sleeve and the $146 Classic Sweatpant — along with minimal earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to dress up her monochromatic quarantine birthday ensemble. To complete her outfit, the founder of Rose Inc. opted for a comfortable pair of New Balance sneakers, making a strong case for fashionable pieces that also prioritize comfort.

SPOT-lese-bam / BACKGRID

Huntington-Whiteley joins a growing list of A-list celebrities who have taken to wearing coordinated sweatsuits for a cozy, but put-together, ensemble for their days off. Huntington-Whitely has been spotted out multiple times over the last few months in matching sets. Earlier this year, fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio was seen a sweatsuit outfit nearly identical to the English model’s down to the New Balance sneakers. Of course, if there’s anyone who has truly mastered the art of wearing a laidback coordinated loungewear set, it’s Emily Ratajkowski —who made a simple gray sweatsuit look cool. And if these looks have been any hint for what’s to come in off-duty fashion, the It girl-approved trend of sweatsuits is only getting started.

While the exact colorway for Huntington-Whiteley’s sweatsuit is only available for the sweatshirt, you can still create a coordinated look with Les Tien’s pieces in other pieces like the $194 Snap Front Pant if you want an ensemble inspired by the model’s for your next walk outside.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s sweatshirt, as well as her sweatsuit in black to wear for your next walk outside.