Sweatpants are a particular article of clothing. One of which that tends to stay within the confines of your home. However, if there’s anyone who can teach you a lesson or two on how to wear your comfiest clothes outside of the house, it’s a top model. And when it comes to Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest look, you'll see exactly how to wear sweatpants and still be undoubtedly chic. While, you could argue that the 38-year-old Brazilian model has a knack for wearing, just about anything, you can’t ignore the fact that she’s managed to make her off-duty moments look just as put-together as her time spent on the clock. And if you’re looking for a way to do just the same, it’s time to pull a page from her book.

With many years of working in the fashion industry under her belt, there’s no denying that Ambrosio knows good style. Whether she’s putting a chic take on bohemian style with a classic knit sweater or casually making an appearance wearing a glittering wrap dress, if the model’s style could be summed up in one word, it would be “effortless.” And her most recent ensemble is no different.

The model was spotted out in Los Angeles on Jan. 28 wearing a salmon-hued Nimbus Cotton Cropped Hoodie from cult-favorite activewear brand Outdoor Voices, which is available for $85. She paired it with the matching Nimbus Sweatpants, also $85, creating a monochromatic look that feels polished without compromising on comfort. To complete her athleisure ensemble, Ambrosio styled her sweatsuit with the $89.99 997H sneakers from New Balance and the classic $2,150 Gate Bag by Loewe.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For anyone who’s looking for an easy way to style their sweatpants for a day of errands — or even the quiet moments at home — take a cue from Ambrosio and wear them with a matching top. Of course, if you want another way to style the loungewear staple, you can always throw a leather trench over your sweatpants when you’re running out the door, too.

Scroll down to shop Ambrosio’s coordinated sweatsuit ensemble below, and then wear it the next time you’re heading out for the day.