Anyone who's ever taken a scroll through Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram account (which likely includes you, since she has 12 million followers) knows there are a few things the model and actor really loves. Of those is beauty — she founded Rose Inc. after all — as well as sleek, minimalist decor, which shows up in nearly every image she posts. So it's no surprise that there's another item she adores that toes the line between those two categories — i.e. candles, of which Huntington-Whiteley has a few clear favorites.

Luckily for everyone obsessed with her aesthetic (and her lifestyle in general), the 33-year-old is kind enough to share the details of products she's obsessed with, frequently tagging her go-to brands and zooming in on the labels of what she's loving at the moment. That said, she posts a *lot* — there's a bottle or jar of something Huntington-Whiteley uses in practically every picture on her Instagram — so scrolling through to find all of her favorite candle brands is a pretty daunting task.

Which is why The Zoe Report has done the work for you and perused years' worth of images from the Rose Inc. founder's account to find which labels make the most appearances on her feed. And (no surprise) her favorites are all chic, luxe, and extremely lust-worthy — just like the model's signature style. Keep scrolling to shop five of her favorite candle brands, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Candle Brand: AUGUST&PIERS

As the founder of Rose Inc., it's no surprise that Huntington-Whiteley is privy to up-and-coming brands, and she recently demonstrated her insider knowledge with a photo of this Libertine candle from new brand AUGUST&PIERS. Though still small (the label just launched in November this year), thanks to its chic design, character-inspired scents, and the model's stamp of approval, it's likely it will be the next big brand on the candle scene.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Candle Brand: Trudon

If you love luxurious candles, chances are you probably own one from French brand Trudon — so naturally, it doesn't take long to find one of the label's recognizable gold emblems when you scroll through the many photos Huntington-Whiteley posts of her home. While sadly it's hard to tell which scent she's burning here, it's hard to go wrong with any of Trudon's cozy home fragrances.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Candle Brand: BYREDO

It's no secret that the model is a huge BYREDO fan — she's said that the brand's Gypsy Water fragrance is her all-time favorite, and Huntington-Whiteley has even been known to recommend the brand's Safran candle as a gift.

You can also just tell from a scroll through her Instagram — BYREDO's simple black vessels make appearances more than any other candle brands, making it pretty obvious that this is one of her top go-tos.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Candle Brand: Costa Brazil

Not only has Huntington-Whiteley posted about this candle, she's also waxed poetic about it publicly. In fact, just this month she told The Strategist that this candle "in particular is really special. It’s in my bathroom. I want to burn it all the time, but I only light it when I know I will have time to fully experience it."

It comes from the brand Costa Brazil, a relative newcomer to the beauty space focused on sustainable and clean beauty. And though (for now, at least), it only offers one candle, the Vela Jungle Candle is clearly one worth splurging on.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Candle Brand: Le Labo

Le Labo is another fragrance brand that claims Huntington-Whiteley as a mega fan — not only does she (clearly) burn its candles in her home, but she's also posted photos of Le Labo perfumes sitting around her home. Though her go-to candle from the brand is quite the splurge at $480, don't be turned off — the brand also sells versions in simpler jars that will typically only run you about $75.