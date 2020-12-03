Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be frequently lauded for her personal style, but those in the know are aware that her interior design sense is just as — if not more so — worthy of copying. But as with her clothes, the model and beauty guru rarely shows off anything that could be considered affordable, which can make decorating like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on a budget feel nearly impossible.

It's not, though — you just have to follow a few tricks and you'll be on your way to a space that looks like it's straight out of a museum, as the Rose Inc. founder's so often does. And while sure, you may not end up with rooms full of collectible antiques and Rose Uniacke-designed pieces (sigh), with the products and tips ahead, you can still achieve Huntington-Whiteley's signature sleek interior style at a fraction of the cost (to put it mildly).

Don't let your tight budget stop you from creating a space that would make the model herself jealous — keep scrolling for TZR's tips and product suggestions that will let you copy her home looks to a T without breaking the bank.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Decorating Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On A Budget: Stick With Clean Lines

If there's one thing Huntington-Whiteley loves in a home, it's clean lines. Thankfully, you can find sleek pieces at any price, so find a mixture of wood tones and pair them with luxe-looking fabrics for a space that's sleek but warm.

Decorating Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On A Budget: Pair Abstract Art With Chic Decor

Though it seems much of the 33-year-old's home is as minimalist as it gets, she clearly appreciates a good Instagrammable vignette here and there. To recreate a similar look, all you need is a simple candle, a cool coffee table book (her exact one is available at Target) and some abstract art as a backdrop, which you can easily find for cheap in an online print store.

Decorating Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On A Budget: Mix Sleek & Cozy Textures

So this wildly expensive Flag Halyard Chair may not be in your budget, but that doesn't mean you can't get some of the same vibes. Find an accent chair with similar metal touches and clean lines, and add a sheepskin over top for a touch of comfort. A minimalist brass lamp will complete the moment.

Decorating Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On A Budget: Combine Modern With Eclectic

Huntington-Whiteley may not use color in her home often, but when she does, she does it well. Take notes from this coffee table situation by pairing a simple table tray with some small, colorful trinkets for a beautiful bit of contrast — you can easily find affordable dupes at any budget-friendly decor store or thrift shop.

Decorating Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On A Budget: Highlight Museum-Worthy Pieces

Nothing elevates a space like a cool, sculptural piece. Take notes from the model and find one that speaks to you — then, make sure to highlight it by pairing it with a sleek, contrasting base, a simple background, and some very good lighting. Many Instagram moments will ensue.