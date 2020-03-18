We're not there yet, but we're on our way is the salient message behind Reformation's new swim collection. The brand just announced the launch of its latest (and arguably, chicest) sustainable collection, to date, which is fully stocked with warm-weather essentials that include vibrant solids and proud patterns (like, leopard and tropical motifs) that the fashion girls flock to. Though a vacation might not be in the near future, there are a ton of easy coverups to choose from, in the meantime. However, it's a good idea to grab your favorites from the lineup, now, before they sell out — they're equally as suited for city sunbathing, as they are sitting poolside.

Using ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon, their solid suits are comprised of fishing nets from ocean floors, fabric scraps and other landfill wastes. This includes the punchy Swell One Piece, whose asymmetrical silhouette is soaked in a pitaya hue (but also comes in black). If you favor two-pieces, the Harbor Bikini Set in forest green serves the same upcycled goodness, with a scoop back and square neckline for added flavor. Alternatively, printed pieces are comprised of recycled polyester, so shoppers can rest assured that both options share the same dedication to the planet.

However the harm in washing synthetic materials is not lost on the It-girl label, as the newsletter announcing the launch aims to be as transparent with customers as possible. "We haven't been able to find any swim fabrics that we know won't shed microfibers", the brand admits. But in true Ref fashion, they're offering up ways for shoppers to do their part that include washing your new pieces in cold water, by hand or skipping the dryer, and leaving swimwear out to air dry. Taking these few easy steps are just a few ways you can pick up where the brand leaves off on the sustainability front.

COURTESY OF REFORMATION COURTESY OF REFORMATION

With so much to pick through, browse TZR's favorite pieces, with style-specific notes, ahead.

Forest Green Bikini Set This duo strikes a chord with the monochromatic trend that's sweeping the internet. You can also mix-and-match them with forest green pieces from past releases on their site. Harbour Bikini Top $68 Reformation SEE ON REFORMATION Kona Bikini Bottom $68 Reformation SEE ON REFORMATION

Violaine Dress This gingham dress is perfect for the beach, or a picnic. Style with vibrant pieces for a color-pop. Violaine Dress $198 Reformation see on reformation

Swell One Piece Channeling Celine Dion's hot-pink moment, this suit's asymmetrical neckline and a cut-out back is super on-trend. Swell One Piece - Hot Pink $118 Reformation SEE ON REFORMATION