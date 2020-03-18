Reformation's New Swim Collection Is Here & These Are The Styles To Shop Before Everyone Else
We're not there yet, but we're on our way is the salient message behind Reformation's new swim collection. The brand just announced the launch of its latest (and arguably, chicest) sustainable collection, to date, which is fully stocked with warm-weather essentials that include vibrant solids and proud patterns (like, leopard and tropical motifs) that the fashion girls flock to. Though a vacation might not be in the near future, there are a ton of easy coverups to choose from, in the meantime. However, it's a good idea to grab your favorites from the lineup, now, before they sell out — they're equally as suited for city sunbathing, as they are sitting poolside.
Using ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon, their solid suits are comprised of fishing nets from ocean floors, fabric scraps and other landfill wastes. This includes the punchy Swell One Piece, whose asymmetrical silhouette is soaked in a pitaya hue (but also comes in black). If you favor two-pieces, the Harbor Bikini Set in forest green serves the same upcycled goodness, with a scoop back and square neckline for added flavor. Alternatively, printed pieces are comprised of recycled polyester, so shoppers can rest assured that both options share the same dedication to the planet.
However the harm in washing synthetic materials is not lost on the It-girl label, as the newsletter announcing the launch aims to be as transparent with customers as possible. "We haven't been able to find any swim fabrics that we know won't shed microfibers", the brand admits. But in true Ref fashion, they're offering up ways for shoppers to do their part that include washing your new pieces in cold water, by hand or skipping the dryer, and leaving swimwear out to air dry. Taking these few easy steps are just a few ways you can pick up where the brand leaves off on the sustainability front.
With so much to pick through, browse TZR's favorite pieces, with style-specific notes, ahead.
Forest Green Bikini Set
This duo strikes a chord with the monochromatic trend that's sweeping the internet. You can also mix-and-match them with forest green pieces from past releases on their site.
Island Bikini Set
Inspired by the Tapestry print that's going viral right now, the Island print is ideal for your next getaway
Violaine Dress
This gingham dress is perfect for the beach, or a picnic. Style with vibrant pieces for a color-pop.
Swell One Piece
Channeling Celine Dion's hot-pink moment, this suit's asymmetrical neckline and a cut-out back is super on-trend.
Leopard Bikini Set
These leopard two-piece sets can be mixed-and-matched, based on your cut preferences. These two silhouettes in particular pair together seamlessly.
Bronte Dress
This crisp linen frock's scoop neck and tie shoulders are putting a modern update on the prairie dress.