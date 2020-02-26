Sometimes when it comes to shoes, practicality is paramount, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice an ounce of style. In fact, when it comes to Reformation's new sandals, you'll be able to have the best of both worlds. Dropping just in time for the arrival of warmer weather, the sustainable brand's latest toe-baring styles have all the makings of becoming instant-favorites.

In May 2019, Reformation launched its first range of shoes, much to the joy of longtime fans who've been waiting to scoop up footwear from the eco-friendly outfitter. Giving customers everything from classic sneakers to a highly-coveted boot selection (which has been seen on the likes of editors and influencers, alike), the shoe lineup rivals that of its flirty frock counterparts. And though the brand's offerings have continued to evolve over the last year, now as spring approaches it has released five fresh sandal shapes that deliver a chic sensibility in comfortable silhouettes.

A simple slide sandal in a nuetral-hue has become a wardrobe essential. And, the $128 flat Mila Sandal (offered in tan and black), with its single toe strap and thick strap along the front, brings a modern twist to a classic, minimal silhouette — thus making it a pair your closet may be craving right about now.

Meanwhile, those who favor the easy and stability of a block-heel sandal, will be pleased to learn two equally elevated and versatile options have been added to Ref's lineup. First up is the Ella Sandal — a sleek, multi-strap silhouette that's available in optic white and kelly green for $218. However, if you're looking to bring a little texture into your looks, then, you'll want to grab the $198 croc-embossed Mina Sandal in either black or tan.

With spring events and wedding season on the horizon, you may find you're lacking a go-to polished sandal you can bear to stand in for hours. In which case, set your sights on the Pari Sandal for $198. The off-white sandal's low-heel and adjustable ankle strap combined with its thin, strappy design make it one you'll return to time and time again.

Of course, if you do seek a little more height, peek at the barely-there Rachel Sandal. Up for grabs in a powder-blue, a vibrant golden-yellow, and black, the $218 sandal's eye-catching, rounded 2.5-inch heel and delicate leather straps make it a style that's sure to capture the attention of many style-savvy shoppers.

So on that note, continue on to shop these new additions before the temperture rises and your size is gone.