A laundry list of celebrities are creating more practical outfits as of late — proving that some tried-and-true staples truly never go out of style. Making a strong case for the baseball cap, in particular, Reese Witherspoon's hat has served as a staple in her wardrobe for sometime now. But after an influx in activewear ensembles, with everyone spending more time at home, its presence is becoming more noticeable than ever. (It also happens to be a quick and easy way to combat a bad hair day.)

The revival of baseball caps seems like an obvious choice considering everyone is in low-effort mode right now. And the athletic staple is on par with the current athleisure uniform meaning it's the best possible time to give the humble accessory a try. A signature dad hat inherently says 'I'm not trying too hard' but, when styled wisely, can surprisingly elevate an off-duty look instantly. Bonus, it gives the illusion of styled hair no matter if your styling tools haven't been turned on in weeks.

On Apr. 1, the Little Fires Everywhere star went for a family bike ride in her Los Angeles neighborhood looking every bit like a fun mom. She sported a black tank top with stylish sweatpants paired with Nike's Daybreak sneakers (- of which are still fully available on End Clothing for just $105). Her striking athletic cap is from the brand Clare V and is sadly sold out. But the actor's edgy Checkered Fanny Pack bag, however, is also from the brand as a new arrival. Priced at $325, the convenient silhouette comes in a slew of color-ways and can even be monogrammed as a personal touch.

This isn't the first time the actor has been seen wearing the sporty cap. In fact, Witherspoon has been photographed on several different occasions over the last few months wearing a variety of iterations. Just last week she was seen walking her dog in an oversized black and mesh style. Back during the first week of Mar. the Legally Blonde star wore a white embroidered hat while out and about with her husband, Jim Toth. Needless to say, Witherspoon is so clearly a fan of the popular silhouette.

Take a cue from the celeb, who loves styling her hat with a workout outfit, by styling yours with leggings and running shoes, or a casual fit like sweatpants. Likewise, follow the lead of fashion girls who are pairing ball caps with co-ordinating sweat suits right now for the coziest yet extremely stylish choice.

While the star's exact cap is not currently available, here you'll find a handful of similar baseball hats that are on par with Reese's fun and sporty number.

