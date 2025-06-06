Miley Cyrus hit pause on album promo and joined Chanel to support next-gen filmmakers on Friday June 6. In the midst of her city-wide itinerary since unveiling her ninth studio album, Cyrus stopped by the annual Chanel Tribeca Through Her Lens luncheon — even bringing her mom Tish along as her date.

Ahead of her pop-opera Something Beautiful — the film accompaniment to the new album — premiering on Friday night as part of the Tribeca festival, Cyrus stepped out in head-to-toe leather. The star chose a fitted black vest and sporty pleated skirt from the Métiers d’art 2024/25 collection, along with opaque tights, Chanel accessories, and white gold and diamond rings.

As she showed off her latest slim needle tattoo to photographers, which reads ‘muse’ in a nod to her mom, Cyrus was overjoyed when Mariska Hargitay showed up, quickly enveloping the actor in a bear hug.

Miley Cyrus Getty Images

Next week, Hargitay is set to unveil a poignant documentary that she directed, titled My Mom Jayne, about the tragically-short life of her mother, Jayne Mansfield.

Mariska Hargitay, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus Getty Images

As always, the luncheon shone a spotlight on the impact of the long-running Through Her Lens program, which supports and nurtures women-identifying filmmakers in the early stages of their careers.

Among those who also attended were Parker Posey and her The White Lotus co-star Carrie Coon, as well as Olivia Munn, Beanie Feldstein, Lola Tung, Justine Lupe, Mira Sorvino, and Riley Keough. Keough is one of many A-listers who will debut work during the film festival. This weekend, the actor and producer will share a glimpse at her latest project, In Process. Meanwhile, Lucy Liu is readying for the world premiere of the emotive film Rosemead, which o she spent the last decade bringing to fruition.

A short film Jean Jacket is produced by, and stars, AnnaSophia Robb, while Francesca Scorsese, daughter of legendary director Martin, will also feature in two of the festival’s highlighted films: Fame and Other Four Letter Words and Money Talks.

As well as the chance to highlight their various projects, celebrities showed off their Chanel looks with aplomb. Read on to see who wore what at the chic invite-only luncheon event at The Greenwich Hotel.

Olivia Munn

Getty Images

The Your Friends & Neighbors actor showed that you can’t beat a tried-and-true classic — aka, blue flared denim, a tailored white button-up, and a lambskin Chanel handbag.

Parker Posey

Getty Images

True to her whimsical style sensibilities, Posey opted for a white silk blouson and a dramatic silk cape from the Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Lucy Liu

Getty Images

The Charlie’s Angels icon stepped out in a nautical-inspired fitted cotton knit dress and oversized shades.

Justine Lupe

Getty Images

Nobody Wants This funnywoman Justine Lupe was the epitome of California cool in a chill cotton blouse and lived-in denim.

Carrie Coon

BFA

Like Cyrus, Coon went gung-ho for leather — even in the June heat. The actor was polished and poised in an elegant lambskin evening jacket.

Lola Tung

Getty Images

Tung was as adorable as her The Summer I Turned Pretty alter ego Belly in double denim.

AnnaSophia Robb

BFA

It must be summer — AnnaSophia Robb ushered in the arrival of white jeans season, teaming her pair with a collarless black leather blouson.

Sophia Hammons

Getty Images

One-to-watch Sophia Hammons was effortlessly stylish in two-tone heeled pumps, straight leg denim, and an embroidered cropped jacket.

Riley Keough

Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate swapped stilettos for ballerina flats to go with her classic tweed jacket and denim outfit.

Annie Murphy

BFA

Schitts Creek’s Annie Murphy made a case for Y2K-style bedazzled denim, which she complemented with a classic white shirt.

Francesca Scorcese

Getty Images

The emerging filmmaker and TikTok sensation kept things simple in a black cotton dress, adding a pop of color with her pink Chanel bag.