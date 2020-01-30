There's a reason why you may not have heard about Net-a-Porter's winter beauty sale yet. No, it's not because it isn't amazing — it is. Scroll through the online designer retailer's sale section and you'll see that more than 250 pieces from its beauty catalog are included in the event, and for up to 60 percent off their regular prices. The problem here is that the beauty discounts are just one part of Net-a-Porter's site-wide sale, which also includes markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and so much more. Starting to see the issue here?

But trust, if you can tear yourself away from clicking through the mind-boggling fashion discounts, the beauty deals waiting for you will make it well worth your while. Thanks to Net-a-Porter's well-stocked selection of makeup, skin care, and everything in between, a ton of iconic brands are included in the sale; like Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kevyn Aucoin, for example — staples in the beauty industry that you can always rely on. It's a great time to snag something from an up-and-coming brand you've seen all over the internet but maybe haven't tried yet, too, such as Kjaer Weis and its effortlessly on-trend refillable eyeshadow compact (available in "Blue Wonder", a very 2020 shade).

Not sure where to even begin? Keep reading. Below are 11 must-have beauty products from Net-a-Porter's sale, ranging from colorful eyeliner to luxe face mists to Helmut Lang fragrance (yes, really).