Net-a-Porter's Winter Beauty Sale Features Designer Makeup & Skin Care Up To 60 Percent Off
There's a reason why you may not have heard about Net-a-Porter's winter beauty sale yet. No, it's not because it isn't amazing — it is. Scroll through the online designer retailer's sale section and you'll see that more than 250 pieces from its beauty catalog are included in the event, and for up to 60 percent off their regular prices. The problem here is that the beauty discounts are just one part of Net-a-Porter's site-wide sale, which also includes markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and so much more. Starting to see the issue here?
But trust, if you can tear yourself away from clicking through the mind-boggling fashion discounts, the beauty deals waiting for you will make it well worth your while. Thanks to Net-a-Porter's well-stocked selection of makeup, skin care, and everything in between, a ton of iconic brands are included in the sale; like Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kevyn Aucoin, for example — staples in the beauty industry that you can always rely on. It's a great time to snag something from an up-and-coming brand you've seen all over the internet but maybe haven't tried yet, too, such as Kjaer Weis and its effortlessly on-trend refillable eyeshadow compact (available in "Blue Wonder", a very 2020 shade).
Not sure where to even begin? Keep reading. Below are 11 must-have beauty products from Net-a-Porter's sale, ranging from colorful eyeliner to luxe face mists to Helmut Lang fragrance (yes, really).
Kjaer Weis' minimalist makeup is everywhere right now, including its beautifully designed eyeshadow compacts — like this soft denim, now just $22.50.
Inspired by the '90s — aka the decade of the gloss — MAKE's punchy red lip color is on sale for just $10 a pop.
Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate is a cult hit with fans who turn to the skincare brand time and time again; try the buzzy ingredient while this mist set is marked down to only $60.
Everyday nudes, pretty pinks, and everything you need for a smoked-out eye dot this Marc Jacobs Beauty palette, now on sale for $25.
Dark, dramatic, and dewy, Kevyn Aucoin's "Carbon" lip color will enhance any date-night look. Get it on sale for only $15.
Turn your shower into a spa with SHAQUDA's Suvé Body Brush. Made in Japan, the brush is marked down from $170 to $102 during Net-a-Porter's sale.
Helmut Lang's signature Eau de Cologne, for under $100? Yes, please. Grab a bottle for just $92.50.
This By Terry blush is almost too pretty to use — *almost.* And at $35 during the sale, it's a much more affordable price, too.
On sale for $55.60, BeGlow's sleek Pura cleansing brush adds a touch of technology to your skincare routine, elevating your regular face wash.
Even though colorful eyeliner continues to steal the trend spotlight, this graphite-colored gray (now only $10.50) is incredibly unique.