With five months of self-isolation moving into six, it’s likely you’ve looked through your closet and have shifted your gaze from the more structured or restricting pieces to more comfortable options instead. Of course, after enough time wearing sweats day in and day out, even those pieces can feel exhausted. Perhaps you find yourself at a crossroads — the intersection of wanting chic polish in your daily ensembles but also prioritizing comfort. Well, you’re in luck: Rebecca Vallance’s new Sportif collection meshes the two together nicely.

Since launching in 2011, Australian designer Rebecca Vallance has become known for her expert tailoring and use of luxury materials — which has led her namesake label to become a favorite among stars like Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller, and Kerry Washington. The designer’s sleek pieces have become timeless staples, especially in more formal environments. But as the past five months have proven, sometimes, you just want to wear more relaxed clothes. Rebecca Vallance knows this, which is why the designer launched her first-ever casual capsule collection.

Rebecca Vallance carefully created its four-piece collection to hold ample comfort while also maintaining the streamlined aesthetic the brand is known for today. Ranging from $229 to $249, each piece — made from organic cotton in neutral hues — was designed to be worn on their own or styled with more formal pieces, like an oversized blazer.

If you want a versatile piece to wear now through fall, consider the A La Votre Sweatshirt, which is available for $249. Style it with your favorite denim shorts while it’s still warm outside. And when the temperatures begin to cool down, pair it with straight-leg jeans and a military-style jacket. Just in case you’re looking for a cozy option with a romantic touch, the $239 Elastic Detail Sweatshirt features gathered balloon sleeves and will be a great option to wear instead of your go-to blouse.

For the minimalists out there, the RV Logo Hoodie is also in the collection, which costs $249. Wear it with the matching RV Logo Track Pant, $229 for a head-to-toe athleisure ensemble fit for every low-key activity — whether you're running socially distanced errands or a grabbing a quick coffee. And if you need an extra layer, give your look an edge with an oversized denim jacket.

Ready to update your everyday loungewear collection? Scroll down to shop Rebecca Vallance’s Sportif collection below.

