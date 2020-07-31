As with most things in fashion, it's hard to find an outfit that feels truly novel. And while face masks are still a relatively new normal, we've seen a lot of the same. As most of the states now legally require face masks as a safety measure when in public, fashion girls and celebs are making the latest must-have piece a stylish addition to their rotation and this scarf hack will only improve your next ensemble tenfold — and such is the case with Sienna Miller's stylish face scarf.

On Jul. 28, Miller was seen in New York City modeling a summer outfit that's both completely polished and simultaneously simple. Most striking though is her choice of face covering. She knotted a yellow and blue floral scarf behind her head, covering both her mouth and nose. The easy pop of color made all the difference to her otherwise neutral ensemble. Furthermore, her wide-leg trousers are a great example of how to make pants work on even the hottest of days. Even better, her high-rise belted pair is from Mango and actually still available in the majority of sizes for just $100. Her blue tennis sneakers are Gucci's $690 1977 pair in a summer-appropriate color-way. Her sunnies are by Baxter and Bonny and for arm candy she's carrying a Proenza Schouler tote bag and the brand has the same silhouette in a bungee detailed style that's currently going for 65 percent off.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Miller may not be the first to sport a square scarf as a face mask (looking at you, Olivia Palermo), but her outfit is worth emulating. To get her look, assemble your go-to pieces in neutral shades like a ribbed tank top and khakis. From there, add a comfortable pair of sneakers and a carry-all handbag in black or white to let the scarf retain the spotlight. Any colorfully printed iteration will instantly dress up whichever formula you pieced together — just be sure to wear a CDC- or WHO-approved face covering below your scarf, too.

Ahead, eight printed scarfs that double as stylish face masks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.