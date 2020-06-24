This time, two years ago, the possibility of a Rapha and Outdoor Voices cycling collaboration reared its head. Looking back, that world was an impossibly different one, but the two brands' shared goal — to empower women to get moving — remained intact. Today, June 24, marks the arrival of their mutual brainchild: a joyful, eight-piece cyclewear collection, which, starting at just $20, is lowering the barriers of entry commonly coupled with the sport.

The collection is complete with all the proper gear needed for cycling, underscored by an air of exuberance that Outdoor Voices is always inviting through its joyful color palette. There's sports bras and jerseys in cheeky tones from Easter Egg to Ponderosa Pine, as well as an ice-white wind jacket that's equal parts practical and fashionable. Beyond staple clothing pieces, the brand's considered key accessories, too — with a stone-hued bar bag for slinging over your bike's handlebars. All eight pieces round out a comprehensive, cycle-ready ensemble, offering fashionable, performance-enhancing silhouettes at a competitive price.

"Both OV and Rapha have very strong, unique brand identities," shares Nicole Slevin, Photo Art Director at Outdoor Voices. "It was a fun creative challenge to find a balance between the two."

COURTESY OF RAPHA + OUTDOOR VOICES COURTESY OF RAPHA + OUTDOOR VOICES COURTESY OF RAPHA + OUTDOOR VOICES

In contrast to OV's knack for bringing the fun to fitness apparel, London-based cycling brand Rapha is popular amongst pro athletes for its focus on practical comfort and performance-enhancement. "For OV, it was important that the shoot had an element of playfulness and light-hearted energy of how we approach every day Recreation," shared Slevin. "Cycling (and the shoot) is about the adventure, riding to see the sites and having fun along the way."

Outdoor Voices has long mastered the art of unfussy, elevated activewear that you're meant to live your life in, both in and out of workout classes. That's why celeb fans from Hailey Baldwin to Sophie Turner have turned to the brand's key styles time after time, whether heading to the gym or running errands. So, you can rest assured that your investment will stretch far beyond the rest of your exercise arsenal, while also invoking the inspiration to get up and move.

Continue ahead for all the bike-ready essentials:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.