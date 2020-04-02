The 5 Brands Like Outdoor Voices To Shop If You're Looking For Low-Maintenance, Quality Activewear
When it comes to no-fuss activewear, arguably few brands have created as much of a cult-following as Outdoor Voices. Since launching in 2012, the direct-to-consumer retailer has acquired a legion of loyal followers who continue to come back for more. Chances are you've racked up your own collection of styles by this point. But, if you're looking for brands that are just like Outdoor Voices to add into the mix of your activewear lineup, there are several names that are just as worthy of your attention rounded up for you, just ahead..
Known for creating comfortable and versatile activewear pieces, Outdoor Voices delivers styles year after year that you can not only sweat in but live in, too. That said, if you're looking to diversify your collection of workout attire for spring, there are a few other brands you should have on your radar that possess the same desirable attributes, and will sit nicely alongside your favorite OV styles.
From sweat sessions and lounging around the house to Sunday brunch gatherings, the five brands below offer up easy-to-wear, stylish activewear you won't want to take off. So, on that note, continue on to see and shop brands that deserve to be bookmarked ASAP.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Girlfriend Collective
An eco-friendly and highly transparant company, Girlfriend Collective serves up clean silhouettes in timeless neutrals and bold brights. Scoop up everything from sports bras and leggings to shorts and outerwear to make sleek, gym-to-brunch looks.
Nylora
Launched in 2018, Nylora offers elevated activewear styles that'll keep you looking and feeling good inside and outside of the gym. From pretty pastel pieces to vibrant graphic designs, the brand's lineup caters to a variety of aesthetics.
THE UPSIDE
This Sydney-based brand finds the balance between fashion and function. Whether you gravitate toward minimal, solid silhouettes or eye-catching, bold designs, THE UPSIDE has a wide range of high-quality pieces that'll fit your vibe.
Alo
Started in 2007, Alo delivers timeless, minimal silhouettes with a modern, streetwear feel. The brand presents a wide offering of styles that you can wear to the yoga studio and beyond.
Year of Ours
This LA-based brand's designs pay homage to classic American sportswear with lace-up styles like the Football Bra and Legging. And while pieces certainly bring the style factor, they don't sacrifice an ounce of functionality.