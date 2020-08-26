By now, it's almost second nature to pull from your off-duty loungewear arsenal on cooler days — especially coming off the heels of a spring where sweat sets reigned supreme. Luckily, the knitwear trend is primed for keeping things polished and staying cozy, and tons of brands are putting their own spin on it for fall. New York-based luxury designer Prabal Gurung is the latest to interpret the texture, and his rendition all comes down to dressing for joy. That said, Prabal Gurung's new knitwear assortment is filled with feel-good pieces that reconcile style and comfort, and they're perfect for orienting your autumnal wardrobe around.

These days, when it comes to his personal wardrobe, Gurung is constantly looking for fashions that feel good. "I have been focusing on dressing for joy, and choosing pieces that are sentimental or inspire me," the Nepali-American designer tells TZR. "The little things that bring us happiness are so important right now.” By expanding on the brand's knit selection, Gurung makes that same joyful comfort accessible to everyone — whether stepping out or simply looking to feel stylish at home. The ribbed textures transfer easily to the brand's refined aesthetic, yielding a trove of confident, colorful silhouettes that are made to move.

Courtesy of Prabal Gurung, Photo by Ayumi Patterson Courtesy of Prabal Gurung, Photo by Ayumi Patterson

For those who prefer a one-step outfit formula, there's a scoop-necked dress, which renders the brand's cult-loved frock silhouette in the ribbed texture. Available in three different color combinations, each dress flares at the hips and features contrast trim and a keyhole back. There's also a few knit tank tops in honeydew shades that can easily be worn through the final high summer days. For something right in the middle, try Gurung's long-sleeved rib crewneck, a take on the classic sweater that's bound to withstand the test of time.

To peruse all three silhouettes, shop the items below — and be sure to consider styling with Gurung's all-new face masks, which are handmade in New York City from up-cycled fabrics:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.