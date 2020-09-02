Makeup is a very personal thing, and while your friends and celebrities can argue their point about why their favorite brand is best, it's all subjective — that is, unless you're Pat McGrath Labs. Cult-favorite doesn't really begin to cover the popularity these products have with the masses, and for this reason, the Pat McGrath Labs' End Of Summer VIP Sale can't be missed.

Running until the end of Sept. 7, shoppers can get 25 percent off pages of products sitewide; this includes some of its beloved lipsticks, highlighters, mascaras, and eyeshadows. The sale prices will show up once you checkout — discounts will automatically be deducted without any codes needed. While this sale is going on, you can also access another separate list of discounted products on Pat McGrath Labs' Xclusiv Offers page (just note that these are exempt from any additional discounts).

Sales are exciting regardless, but when Pat McGrath Labs is running one, you don't wait. This is a brand that counts stars like Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell (the first official face of the brand), and Emily Ratajkowski as fans, and it's almost impossible to keep up with how many times these cosmetics have shown up on red carpet appearances, music videos, and runways.

At the 2019 Oscars, Regina King wore a mix of three Pat McGrath Labs lip products — the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Ground Control, the MatteTrance Lipstick in 1995, and Lust: Gloss in Wicked Whisper. At the same event, Constance Wu chose the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Major Red and MatteTrance in Vendetta for her lips. And, as you may have guessed, all five of these are included in either the new sale or the offers page.

Of the most recent occurrences, Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La' Pearl used a number of products from the brand for the rapper's "WAP" music video, many of which are featured in the End Of Summer VIP Sale like the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder and PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Blk Coffee.

Ahead, shop some of celebrities' favorite Pat McGrath Lab products while they're on markdown.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.