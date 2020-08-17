With collaborations with Star Wars and The Metropolitan Museum of Art under her makeup brush belt, it's only fitting that Pat McGrath now teams up with one of the few brands that might sell out even faster than her eyeshadow palettes. On Aug. 17, Pat McGrath Labs announced the upcoming Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs collab — the first-ever beauty collaboration for Supreme in its icon-studded 26 year history. Cue the hype.

Although an exact sale date has yet to be released, both fan-famous brands have revealed the upcoming product in question: A brand-new and limited-edition Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick shade, created by the beauty brand as a match for Supreme's signature (and extremely recognizable) red. Naturally, the new shade is dubbed none other than Supreme.

And just in case no one could tell from the classic red shade on your lips, the lipstick's component is bathed in Supreme iconography; both the red from the fashion and skate brand's logo and its often-replicated, never-duplicated lettering. This is given a Pat McGrath twist, though, with the beauty mogul's own signature MatteTrance Lipstick detail — a pair of gold lips — still in its proper place on the tube. (Make sure you don't toss the packaging, either, since it's also marked with both Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs details.)

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

If this will be your first-ever MatteTrance Lipstick shade, you're in for a treat, as well. Already available in a vast array of shades, the matte finish lipstick is known for being highly pigmented — think one-swipe payoff. Nevertheless, it feels surprisingly lightweight and creamy upon application. Basically, it's the type of matte lipstick you can expect from a groundbreaking artist like Pat McGrath and her eponymous brand.

Don't set up camp on the beauty brand's website, though. The Supreme MatteTrance Lipstick will be sold exclusively online at SupremeNewYork.com.