If you're one to aimlessly browse through retailers like Net-A-Porter and Farfetch in search of what's up-and-coming, the overwhelming amount of new arrivals might make shopping for the season a daunting task. To help narrow down your wishlist, outfit inspiration from fashion week is exactly what you need to keep your purchasing stress-free. Luckily, the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 street style displayed all the must-have items for fall. Outside the shows, influencers gave a sneak peak of the must-try styling tricks and rising designer pieces that will soon become mainstream.

In search of a fresh way to wear a dress without completely covering it under a jacket? Look to Maria Bernad, who layered a plaid dress over a white button-down blouse and flared jeans. For seasonal textures, look to Marta Cygan who wore head-to-toe velvet, or Sophia Roe who coupled her corduroy pants with a leather fisherman hat. And when it comes to accessorizing, this season in Paris was full of bags and shoes in bright colors and eye-catching prints. Case in point: Ellie Delphine's ensemble consisting of a lime green Bottega Veneta bag and the brand's zebra pumps.

Clear some space in your closet because below, you will find all the Paris Fashion Week street style pieces that are available to shop now.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Corduroy Season

Sophia Roe took to the streets in a brown blazer from the The Garment and cream corduroy trousers from Isabel Marant. To accessorize the look, she decided on a leather fisherman hat.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Tan Leather

This attendee demonstrates that tan leather is equally as luxe as black. She kept the rest of her outfit around the same soft color scheme, with the exception of black booties.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Dress Over Jeans

Maria Bernad gave a lesson in layering. Instead of tights and a jacket, she wore a plaid mini dress from Rave Review over an Orseund Iris top and flared denim.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Spring Meets Fall

Blanca Miró Scrimieri exhibits how to wear a springy hue with a traditional fall color palette. The influencer opted for a lime green Chanel tweed jacket coupled with terracotta trousers from Baum und Pferdgarten and black and brown boots from Chanel.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Mix Seasons

While a lightweight yellow dress might seem more appropriate for the summer months, Sharon Alexie proves it can be worn in the fall, too. Throw a long fuzzy jacket over a summery dress and you're good to go.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Try A Cape

Outside Balmain, Leonie Hanne wore a draped poncho from the brand. Try a blanket-like cape this season and you'll feel like you never left the couch.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Oversized Sleeves

Puff-sleeves add a dressy element to a classic black blazer. Alexandra Guerain opted for an oversized sleeve style by Acne Studios over a printed blouse from the label.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Bold Accessories

All you need to dress up a pair of light wash jeans are bold accessories, as shown by Ellie Delphine. The influencer added a pop of lime green and zebra print courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Layer Jackets

Estelle Chemouny wore Paco Rabanne's White Linked Diamond Disc Dress, a coat from Paradise Garage, Gia x Pernille Teisbaek boots, and a Zadig & Voltaire hat. Follow her lead and layer multiple jackets over a mini dress this fall.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Versace

Maria Borges married two striking Versace prints together. Copy her look for a cozy at-home outfit by pairing printed athletic leggings with a cool track jacket.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Velvet On Velvet

Fall is the time to experiment with texture. Try velvet on velvet, like Marta Cygan's full Acne Studios ensemble pictured above. For a relaxed take, try coupling a velvet top with denim or slouchy trousers.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Accessorize With Bottega Veneta

As per usual, Bottega Veneta's bags and shoes were a favorite among the street style crowd. This show-goer accessorized a gray trench with the brand's Padded Cassette Bag and up-and-coming Puddle Boots.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Stick To The Same Plaid Print

If you're intimidated by the idea of mixing prints, stick to the same pattern in various sizes throughout your outfit. Nina Urgell Cloquell paired a Dior check cardigan and matching shell with a skirt detailed in a smaller check.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Belt It

A chunky, detailed belt can instantly elevate your whole look. Justyna Czerniak opted for Bottega Veneta's gold belt over a simple black blazer from Bazilikia.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Tis The Season For Puffer Jackets

While a puffer jacket is more so intended for warmth, the piece can easily be dressed up. Layer it over a knit turtleneck or silk blouse and you'll appear elevated in the cozy staple.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: One-Shoulder

Chloe Lecaurex wore Coperni's Upside Down Mini Dress and its trendy Swipe Bag to the label's show. If you love a one-shoulder style, wear the silhouette this fall over a lightweight turtleneck and you're set.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: Play With Leather

For a fresh approach to leather, try mixing white and cream accessories for a not-so-matchy look, displayed above by Julia Comil. She coupled over-the-knee boots from Nicholas Kirkwood and Staud's Soft Moon Bag.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Look: The Fall Way To Wear A Mini Skirt

Camille Charriere arrived to Coperni's show in the brand's Bridge Boots and Swipe Bag. Give her look a go and style a mini skirt with a turtleneck sweater and knee-high boots.