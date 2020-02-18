Emily Ratajkowski's dog walking jaunts have led to some major street-style moments and her latest ensemble is no exception. If you're struggling with how to reimagine your neutral-hued pieces at this point in the season, then Emily Ratajkowski's all-beige outfit is the bout of inspiration your wardrobe needs. While strolling with her pup, Colombo, in New York City, the model served up a look that acts as the perfect formula for bringing a fresh feel to the muted-hued pieces — including those khaki pants sitting in the back of your closet.

After turning heads in a custom ivory two-piece Inamorata x Christy Rilling Studio creation for Vanity Fair's Oscars party, the actress showed off her toned midriff again in an off-duty tonal outfit that you can easily replicate. With a coffee in hand, EmRata made her way around the city in a beige and white ensemble that proves an understated, minimal look can still make an impact.

The style-star was snapped sporting a sandy-colored pair of baggy, high-waisted trousers with pleated detailing that matched the shade of her classic trench coat. She wore the staple outerwear style open to reveal a fitted, cropped optic-white top that played off the color of her chainlink, crossbody bag. As for the rest of her accessories, she kept it sleek and simple — wearing a white, lace-up sneaker, tortoise cat-eye sunglasses, and large gold hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This time of year often brings unpredictable weather, which makes a trench a must-have item in any wardrobe. And while there are endless ways to style the timeless topper, EmRata's outfit shows that by pairing up a beige trench with a relaxed pant in a similar khaki shade you can achieve a modern look that finds the balance of being polished and effortless.

If you don't yet own a trench, now is the perfect time to snag one. There are a slew of styles up for grabs at various price points. And, just ahead, you'll find a similar trench to Ratajkowski's to get you started as well as other pieces that'll help you pull this tonal outfit together.

Continue on to begin scooping up the components of this casual-chic look.