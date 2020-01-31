There are already countless reasons to stroll down the beauty aisles during a routine Target run (who doesn't love affordable skincare products and cult-adored hair care solutions). With fresh arrivals popping up practically every time you shop, it's always worth a look — and speaking of new drops, you'd do well to head to your local store soon because a curated collection from Olive & June is available at Target beginning Feb. 1.

This isn't the first time that the beloved nail brand has graced the shelves at your local Target. Back in May 2019, Olive & June released a very summery selection of nail art stickers (complete with cute flamingo pool floats and sweet donuts and daisies). After only two weeks, according to a report by Refinery29, the stickers had sold out at every Target that carried them nationwide. Clearly Target shoppers liked what they saw, so Olive & June decided to take their partnership to the next step.

"We’re so excited to bring Olive & June to mani-enthusiasts across the country," Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Olive & June, tells The Zoe Report in an email, "When we launched our limited edition nail art stickers in Target last summer, the response was unprecedented and really showed us the Target guest is as nail-obsessed as we are."

The Feb. 1 drop, which will be available online and in 1,471 Target brick-and-mortar stores, includes six new nail art sticker designs that are just as irresistible as the initial launches last spring. And for anyone who may be new to the concept, not to worry because they're incredibly easy to use — just peel your chosen sticker (or several) off the sheet, apply to your nails, and cover with a clear topcoat.

"People are having fun with their manicures. Adding nail art stickers are a great way to fully express your mood," Gibson Tuttle says, "I'm loving the new sticker designs we launched including, stars, hearts, florals, geometric shapes and more."

But wait, there's more. Olive & June is also serving up six of its adored long-lasting nail polish shades, plus its ultra-shiny topcoat and the patented at-home manicure tool, The Poppy. Choose from easy-to-wear neutrals like crisp white HD, muted coral BI, and baby pink GH, or grab spring-ready shades like nearly-lavender TT, pale blue BP, and bubblegum pink SE. With the hand-steadying powers of The Poppy, you'll get perfectly polished nails every time — this writer, for one, hasn't been to a salon since getting The Poppy, so take it from me.

The good news is that it's never been easier to get your hands on Olive & June's game-changing manicure magic-makers. Your only problem will be talking yourself out of yet another Target run (but if there were ever a reason to give in, let it be this). Shop online and in-store beginning Feb. 1.