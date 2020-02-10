Let's be real: There's not a single part of Zazie Beetz's look from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards that doesn't look expensive. From the statement-making choker to the sequined, two-piece Thom Browne set, the Joker star wowed on the red carpet. The secret to Zazie Beetz’s hairstyle at the 2020 Oscars, though? A $12 product you can snag on your next Target run.

"Zazie’s hair for her first Oscars was inspired by Eartha Kitt. I wanted to keep the look authentic to Zazie and really showcase her natural texture," explained Lacy Redway, celebrity hairstylist and a style and trends curator for Nexxus, in a press email. "We didn’t use a ton of product outside of the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist, because I wanted her hair to feel light and airy, and have movement."

And when Redway said products were kept to a minimum — she meant it. The stylist relied on the $11.99 Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist Hairspray, though not before setting up a foundation for the look. "I prepped her hair the day before, giving her braids to help enhance her natural texture," Redway explained. "We unraveled the braids this morning, and I used my hands to massage them before sectioning hair off."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then came a tool you may already have in your bathroom cabinet. "I used a tiny curly iron to curl her hair in different directions at the ends," the stylist noted. "Then, I used the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist to give her hair a flexible hold." After that, Redway pinned up the star's hair "in random sections", and locked the updo into place with a final round of the finishing mist.

The rest of Beetz's look was just as minimalist — with a few key twists, though. Makeup artist Tyron Machhausen created a subtle smoky eye for the actor, while nail artist Betina R. Goldstein crafted a "Pointy French Tip" (according to her Instagram post) using black nail polish.

The final look was well worth it, though. On her own Instagram page, Redway shared a before-show video of Beetz, captioning it, "The cutest !!!!! @zaziebeetz and the real behind the scenes !!! ❤️❤️❤️ Team work makes the dream work so check out below everyone they helped get Z out the door."

Want to recreate the style for yourself? Ahead, that aforementioned $12 spray.