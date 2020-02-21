'Tis the season for parched skin and that poor old chapped pout of yours is probably desperate for some attention. The exfoliants that come packaged up in pretty jars are notoriously messy and who wants to touch their mouth in the middle of flu season anyway? Enter: the new KUSH Lip Scrub by Milk Makeup.

Milk Makeup — the beauty brainchild of E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and her husband, Mazdack Rassi, founder of the ultra-hip Milk Studios franchise — is not only simplifying lip scrub by putting it into a nifty twist-up tube (goodbye, fingertip application!), but it's also revolutionizing the traditional formula with its signature ingredient: hemp.

Let's break down the anatomy of a lip scrub, shall we? First, it needs an exfoliant, obviously, which in Milk Makeup's case comes in the form of sugar crystals and cannabis sativa stem powder (hemp stem). Then, it needs a softening agent — shea, cocoa, and mango butters — to smooth everything over. Lastly, a surge of hydration — cannabis seed oil, jojoba oil, and olive oil — prevents lips from drying out again.

KUSH Lip Scrub, available for $22 on MilkMakeup.com and at Sephora starting Fri., is infused with sage extract and peppermint oil for a fresh flavor, too.

Unlike most scrubs that leave lips covered in chunky crystals, Milk Makeup's goes on smoothly. In fact, you can swipe it on like any old lip balm and leave it without having to wipe away any residual granules. For a better effect, though, the brand recommends layering it under its KUSH Lip Balm (also made from cannabis seed oil) or a matte lipstick.

The lip scrub joins a whole range of KUSH products, including a mascara and lash and brow serum, but it isn't the only thing Milk Makeup added to its lineup on Fri. The brand also dropped two new shades of its beloved Lip + Cheek stick (spiced rose and true red). Now the "Milk Makeup MVP," as the brand called it in a press release, is available in seven shades.

Every one of Milk Makeup's products, including the latest KUSH Lip Scrub, is vegan, cruelty-free, and manufactured without parabens, silicone, soy, and gluten. The brand's new dry-lip saver, ahead.