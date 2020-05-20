It's no surprise that trends always come full circle, but you probably didn't expect some of the ones that reemerged during quarantine. If you could make one sweeping generalization to sum them all up, it would be '80s and '90s punk — just look at the pink and blue hair dye gracing the strands of celebrities, how neon eyeshadow has basically become the new neutral, and the fact that buzz cuts and mohawks are suddenly everywhere. And now, Miley Cyrus is following suit with a pixie cut that's reminiscent of the mullets found on the likes of David Bowie and Cyrus' dad several decades back — just with a slight twist.

On May 19, celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger, who's worked with Cyrus before, posted a picture of the star lying down rocking a new cut. Her blonde hair was shaped into a punk-rock pixie with short layers sprouting from the top and framing her face. Hershberger captioned the image with, "I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol," insinuating that Cyrus' mom took the reigns on making this spiky shag happen, which is beyond impressive.

While it's certainly a fresh look, Cyrus is no newbie to iconic retro hairstyles — and she's far from risk averse when it comes to testing out any type of cut. Previously, she's shaved the sides, chopped it into a mod pixie, spiked her ends, tried out a mohawk, and has tested out this nod to '80s hair before, albeit with a longer version.

In January, she went back to a mullet style, joining several other celebs who decided to take a risky dip into the world of rocker shags, proving that these haircuts are no longer fodder for memes, but are now back in style and here to stay. And now, thanks to Cyrus, they're even starting to evolve with new iterations.

Hershberger has recently been sharing throwback pics of mullets on stars like Rod Stewart, Radiohead, and most recently an image of Bowie, who rocked a style nearly identical to Cyrus'. So, it's safe to assume this cut isn't going anywhere, and it'll be intriguing to see how the star and stylist continue to alter it.

Inspired by the trend but terrified of trimming your own hair? Your quarantine pals (hi, mom!) might have some secret talents up their sleeves — just make sure you have your stylist on standby.