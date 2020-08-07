This season wound up being a little more housebound than anyone had imagined, but the quintessential Hot Girl Summer lives on at least through its creator's Instagram (and perhaps nowhere else). All quarantine long, the rapper has managed to maintain her glamorous aesthetic with Pride-inspired rainbow hair, fiery lips, and persistent painterly lids for the sake of hanging out in her very own living room, so all things considered, Megan Thee Stallion as Revlon's new Global Brand Ambassador makes perfect sense.

Joining an eclectic lineage of Revlon ambassadors — including, presently, Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah, and Eniola Abioro — the 25-year-old behind 2020's summer anthem "Savage" took to her impeccably curated Instagram feed to announce the news mere moments before dropping a single with Cardi B. And in true "Hot Girl Meg" fashion, she did her own makeup for the big reveal.

Icy blue eyeshadow, a flawlessly cut crease, lined lips, and twin buns with sapphire streaks (courtesy of hairstylist Kellon Deryck) was the motif of Megan Thee Stallion's debut shoot as a Revlon partner, proving her makeup sorcery and the "unapologetic spirit" the brand went after nearly a year ago, Thursday's press release said.

Silvia Galfo, Revlon's global brand president, said in the release that the cosmetics giant was "drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly." Live Boldly is the campaign Revlon rolled out in 2018 to encourage authenticity, a quality Megan Thee Stallion so aptly embodies.

Following the meteoric success of her first big hit, 2019's "Hot Girl Summer," the rapper has acquired millions of social media followers and churned out several subsequent bangers including one that inspired a viral TikTok dance.

Prepare to see a lot more of the newcomer's face (outside the standard stream of Instagram selfies) starting this month on behalf of the makeup brand. In the meantime, keep tabs on @theestallion where she's due at any minute to drop that skincare routine she's been teasing.