If the year 2020 has been good to anyone, it's e.l.f. Cosmetics. The affordable beauty brand has been announcing exciting news after news, from its latest brand collaboration with Alicia Keys coming 2021, to the return of its fifth annual Beautyscape competition. The competition, which combines makeup and music, officially commenced on Aug. 28. And on Monday Oct. 5, e.l.f. shared its Beautyscape 5.0 winners via Instagram.

The winners are — drumroll, please — Karol Rodriguez, Emily Anne Carden, and Michael Brooks. Each of the three artists has a speciality to bring to the table. Rodriguez is a New York City based makeup artist whose clients have included Maybelline, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jessie Reyez. Carden attracted fame over Tik Tok, where the Colorado-based MUA wowed followers with her makeup tutorials. And last but not least, Brooks, a London-based makeup artist, has mastered intricate, rainbow like eye makeup and radiant skin.

And boy, are the prizes for Beautyscape 5.0 good. These three up-and-coming artists will have the opportunity to work alongside industry-favorite musicians like Grammy-nominated singer Tove Love, emerging Latin musician Pitzion, and R&B talent Tiana Major9. Once paired with a musician, the winners will collaborate to create a music inspired collection for e.l.f. Cosmetics. According to the brand's website, the three creatives will get to see their collection sold at an e.l.f. retailer in summer 2021. On top of all that, these artists are all taking home a cool $10,000 cash prize.

This competition was no joke. Thousands (yes, thousands) of applications uploaded a photo on Instagram of a makeup look they created, each inspired by a different music genre. On Sept. 23, e.l.f. judges narrowed down entries to nine finalists. The next day, the three finalists were chosen by the e.l.f. community. Now that the winners are revealed, keep close tabs on all three rising makeup artists, and be sure to experience their talents for yourself with their e.l.f collections launching next summer.