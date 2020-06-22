There is something special about e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new Retro Paradise Collection. Although the affordable beauty brand has always been known for pushing the envelope when it comes to drugstore makeup, the summer 2020 launch has that little extra sparkle — and no, that isn't referring to the duochrome formulas. The staple products, like the eyeshadow palette and brush set, are stunning; meanwhile, the launch served as a way to introduce multiple new e.l.f. products to shoppers, including skin-priming oil, face and body shimmer, and a summery body oil that looks much more expensive than $12.

As you can probably tell from how thoroughly beautiful and on-theme it is, this launch was a long time coming. Although it only just dropped online June 16, Retro Paradise first originated during e.l.f.'s 2019 Beautyscape event, which featured 25 beauty influencers competing for a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to collaborate with the brand on the summer 2020 collection — all while on a trip in The Bahamas. (And yes, you can still watch videos of the reality-TV-esque competition on e.l.f.'s website.)

"The final presentation was our chance to present and sell our collection to the judges. The guidelines were to create three hero products including a product for the eyes, lips, and face that had a constant theme throughout the collection, and also took inspiration from The Bahamas," explains Beautyscape winner, Elicia Aragon, over email. "We captivated the judges with our Retro Paradise Collection that was inspired by the vintage style seen within the architecture and art and fused with the tropical vibes of The Bahamas."

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

From there, e.l.f. collaborated with the winning team to bring Retro Paradise to life. "We worked closely with the product development team, integrated marketing communications team, and everyone in between to bring our vision to fruition. We were able to influence everything from the concept, the collection name, the shades, the components, the actual products, and more," notes another Beautyscape winner, Jessa Green.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

If that sounds like a lot of work, know that it's on purpose. "Beautyscape is our annual signature e.l.f. event that mixes beauty with business, to inspire and connect our community of beauty enthusiasts in a unique way. Beautyscape, which was born out of e.l.f.’s brand values to empower and pay it forward, offers attendees mentoring, engagement, and support to foster their professional growth and development," says Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Cosmetics.

And the end result is well worth the effort put in by the influencers and the brand. Scroll down to shop nine products from the recently dropped line, then pop over to elfcosmetics.com to browse the entire shade range.

