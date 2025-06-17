“Are you a spring, summer, winter, or fall?” In Korean Personal Color Analysis, the answer holds just as much weight as your astrology chart. The popular service consists of paying an expert to determine your seasonal archetype, for example, “bright winter,” by holding a series of colored drapes against you. The purpose is to help you find which shades complement your skin tone as well as which ones to avoid. While the K-beauty TikTok phenomenon mainly relates to clothing, the same theory can be applied to your makeup, too. But thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics’ color e.l.f.nalysis you don’t need to travel to Seoul or one of the many color analysis studios popping up in U.S. cities to determine your season.

The beauty brand’s new free digital tool analyzes your hue (warm or cool), value (light or deep contrast), and chroma (bright or muted) to determine your color season. All you have to do is snap a selfie or upload a favorite from your camera roll. Once the tool provides your results, you can shop a customized selection of e.l.f. products on a shoppable Pinterest board.

“Color e.l.f.nalysis’” is about breaking down beauty barriers and making personalized color analysis accessible to every eye, lip, and face — for free,” Patrick O’Keefe, chief integrated marketing communications officer at e.l.f. Beauty said in a statement. “This tool, developed with Pinterest and in collaboration with real-life color experts, complements — not replaces — the human touch. It’s a smart, seamless, and fun way for our community to discover what works for them — and find their perfect e.l.f. product matches in just a few taps.”

To provide even more makeup inspiration for each specific season, e.l.f. has also partnered with Pinterest creators to develop tailored content.

Needless to say, your best makeup looks yet are just a selfie upload away. You can get your own color analysis here.