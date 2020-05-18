May 2020's Eyeshadow Palettes Are Bold, Colorful, & Conducive To Quarantine Experimentation

All those electric blues, highlighter hues, and too-bold-for-the-office shimmers tucked away in the back of some rarely opened drawer, just waiting for a day — a week... a month... — of home confinement to make their debut at once. Dipping a brush into an untouched eyeshadow pan has become one of the great joys of isolation. And now that you've hollowed out the ones you had lying around, here are five more eyeshadow palettes, all from May 2020, to play with. (Experimental shades abound.)

This has been a big month for eyeshadow launches: Tarte added a palette to its top-rated Maneater range, Makeup Revolution introduced 28 shades with its expansive Revolution Glow collection, and Anastasia Beverly Hills refused to be left out, dropping the fourth installation of its beloved Norvina Pro Pigment Palette.

The wave of fresh new products couldn't come at a better time, either. An artsy lid is high on the list of currently trending quarantine beauty experiments, and the extra-bold shades offered by Haus Laboratories' new Stupid Love Palette, et al., are conducive to playing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

NARS Orgasm X Quad Eyeshadow Quad Eyeshadow in Orgasm X $52 NARS see on nars Starting with one of the more subtle ones of the bunch, this new NARS quad — a more intense version of the original Orgasm palette — still packs plenty of shimmer. Included in the pink-to-merlot range is a matte dusty rose, a sparkling amber, pink rust, and black with red shimmer.

Tarte Confessions of a Maneater Eye & Cheek Palette Confessions of a Maneater Eye & Cheek Palette $30 Tarte see on Tarte The universal obsession with its namesake mascara prompted an entire Maneater collection, featuring brushes, lash products (obviously), and this cheek and eye palette made from minerals and high-pigmented Amazonian clay. Here, the obligatory neutrals (metallic champagne, matte light brown) mingle with rose gold and fuchsia shimmers.

Makeup Revolution Glow Heatwave Shadow Palette Glow Heatwave Shadow Palette $25 Makeup Revolution see on makeup revolution It's easy to spot the black sheep in this lineup. That striking cyan is the eyeshadow embodiment of this moment in beauty: a totally wild and unexpected blue amid a sea of neutral. Makeup Revolution's new palette is curated around a covetable summer glow.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4 Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4 $60 Anastasia Beverly Hills see on sephora The fourth installment of Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Pro Pigment Palette is a little bit of glitter here, a touch of neon there, all mixed in with your mandatory neutrals. Its 25 shades range from golden sand to electric pink with a lavender, cinnamon, and bold chartreuse in between.